CNN analyst offers hilarious challenge on national TV ‘if Donald Trump is watching’

President Donald Trump was offered a public challenge on CNN Friday evening.

Wajahat Ali, a CNN contributor and contributing New York Times op-ed writer, was interviewed by Anderson Cooper.

“I just want to remind everyone that the president was impeached for trying to abuse his power to force Ukraine to interfere in our elections. He, in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, said he is open to foreign interference,” Ali noted. “He asked Russia in 2016, ‘Russia, if you’re listening.'”

“And so the question I have for Republicans and Donald Trump is, ‘Why are you not protecting U.S. elections from foreign interference?'” he asked. “Why are you against an election security bill?”

“And another thing, if Donald Trump is watching, you criticize literally everybody, you criticized the movie ‘Parasite.’ One tweet to criticize Vladimir Putin. I dare you to criticize him just once, give me one tweet to prove you’re against Putin,” Ali challenged.

Like I said on @cnn just now I dare @realDonaldTrump to criticize Putin by name. Just one tweet. One. I dare you, Trump. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) February 22, 2020

Watch: