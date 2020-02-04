Quantcast
Connect with us

CNN anchor: It was ‘stupid’ to report rumor of campaign aides saying Biden might file injunction against Iowa results

Published

22 mins ago

on

CNN’s John King Tuesday afternoon reported live on-air he was receiving messages from aides of rival campaigns that Vice President Joe Biden was considering filing an injunction against the release of the results from Monday’s Iowa Caucuses.

Citing the “the breaking news rush,” King is now calling his decision to report those rumors was “stupid.”

ADVERTISEMENT

King is correct.

The Biden campaign quickly denied the rumors:

ADVERTISEMENT

But King’s irresponsible sharing of the rumors fueled articles in the right-wing media echo system. Also fueling the incorrect information was the GOP’s Rapid Response Director, Steve Guest, wrongly characterizing then amplifying the false – or at best, unproven – claim.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Some of the other campaigns, I’m looking at messages,” King told viewers as he read them in real-time. “I’m looking to messages to aides from other campaigns who said they are hearing that the Biden campaign is going to file an injunction.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t know that that’s true,” King properly added.

Right-wing websites including Town Hall, RedState, and Hot Air all published articles inaccurately characterizing King’s remarks, with titles like:

CNN: Biden Considering Filing Injunction Against Iowa Results
Biden lost, right? Update: Injunction? Update: Biden
Biden Campaign Hints That It May Seek Court Order to Stop Partial Release of Caucus Vote Tallies

ADVERTISEMENT

On social media, many are still pushing the false information.

But the damage has been done.

King called it “stupid.” Given how predictable it is that right-wing media would twist his irresponsible reporting, he’s right.

Later, chances are right-wing websites and pundits will attack CNN as “fake news,” despite falsely interpreting his remarks.

ADVERTISEMENT

UPDATE: Of course, they already have. (We will not link to it.)


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump insulted a roomful of news anchors to their faces — and they just sat there and did nothing: report

Published

3 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

When President Donald Trump announced he was disinviting CNN from the pre-State of the Union luncheon event, the prominent news anchors who were still invited to the event had several options of how to respond. They could have chosen to boycott the event in protest of a president who tries to bully and intimidate the free press. Alternatively, they could have attended but asked the president in person to justify his decision.

According to The Daily Beast, what they actually chose to do was sit there and chuckle self-deprecatingly as the president of the United States mocked them to their faces.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH LIVE: Trump delivers his third State of the Union Address as he seeks a second term in 2020

Published

10 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

On Tuesday night, President Donald Trump will take to the well of the House to deliver his third State of the Union Address — and make his opening case to the nation for giving him a second term in November.

The address comes just one day before the Senate will vote on the articles of impeachment against him in the Ukraine scandal. Republicans are almost assured the votes to acquit the president after rejecting additional witnesses and testimony.

It is believed that Trump will avoid discussion of the impeachment in his address, instead focusing on the economy and painting himself as America's only hope of maintaining its strength.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Iowa’s lesson: Political parties are not as good as government officials at counting votes

Published

17 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

undefined

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

Here’s the takeaway from the Iowa fiasco: Beware of caucuses run by political parties. But don’t panic about the integrity of most primaries and the general election, which are run by state and county election administrators.

As Tuesday morning wore on without results from Iowa’s Democratic caucuses, the long-awaited first test of the strength of President Donald Trump’s would-be challengers, both public officials and enraged commentators stoked fears that Iowa was a harbinger of chaos for the rest of the 2020 campaign. Some said it raises alarms about the broader condition of election security and the reliability of computer systems that record, tally and publish the votes. Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale even suggested on Twitter Monday, without evidence, that the process was “rigged.”

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image