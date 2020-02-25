CNN’s Acosta calls out Trump to his face: ‘Our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours’
CNN’s Jim Acosta on Tuesday got into a heated exchange with President Donald Trump after the president attacked the integrity of his network during a press conference in India.
During the press conference, after Acosta asked Trump a question about Russian interference in the upcoming presidential election, Trump attacked CNN and accused the network of having “the worst record in broadcasting.” He then made a reference to an unspecified “apology” that CNN supposedly made earlier in the week for reporting false information.
Acosta, however, was ready to hit back.
“Mr. President, I think that our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours,” he replied.
“Let me tell you about your record, your record is so bad you ought to be ashamed of yourself!” the president replied.
Watch the video below.
This exchange with Jim Acosta was something else. pic.twitter.com/qOH09FNjug
— DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) February 25, 2020
