CNN’s Toobin unleashes hell on Trump’s ‘outrageous’ attacks on Stone jury
On CNN Wednesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid into President Donald Trump for his ongoing public attacks on the jurors who convicted his former campaign strategist and friend Roger Stone. Trump and his allies have been arguing that the verdict is invalid because the jury forewoman had a Twitter account in which she criticized the president.
“To be honest, I don’t know what Judge Jackson is going to do. I don’t really know how significant these statements are. So I wouldn’t make a prediction about what she’s going to do about the new trial situation,” said Toobin. “But as for what the president said, it is so outrageous to attack jurors. I mean, these are ultimately private figures. They didn’t volunteer. The judges, you know, need jurors. The legal system needs jurors. And the idea that the president would single out jurors repeatedly for criticism…”
“You know, one area where I actually defend the president is the criticism of judges, especially Supreme Court justices,” added Toobin. “They are major political figures. They have life tenure. They decide very important matters that implicate the whole country. I don’t see why they should be off-limits. Remember when Barack Obama, in his State of the Union, attacked the Citizens United decision, and a lot of people got the vapors, oh, isn’t that terrible? I don’t think that was so terrible. And I don’t think it’s bad that this president criticizes Ruth Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor — I think his criticism was unfounded, but the idea that he has the right to do that, I don’t have a problem with. Jurors are a different story.”
Internet shreds ‘incompetent buffoon’ Trump for attack on media covering coronavirus
After two days of massive stock market declines over fears of the rapidly spreading coronavirus, President Donald Trump lashed out at CNN and MSNBC on Wednesday morning for reporting on the worldwide health hazard -- and was immediately slapped down on Twitter.
According to the president, who also announced a press conference to address the concerns his administration is bungling the response to the crisis, set for Wednesday night: "Low Ratings Fake News MSDNC (Comcast) & @CNN are doing everything possible to make the Caronavirus (sic) look as bad as possible, including panicking markets, if possible. Likewise their incompetent Do Nothing Democrat comrades are all talk, no action. USA in great shape!"
Trump claim of coming coronavirus vaccine blown up by health expert
Appearing on CNN's " New Day," on Wednesday, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases claimed that Donald Trump's administration is running behind on containing the coronavirus -- and that the public shouldn't expect a viable vaccine for at least a year.
Speaking with host John Berman, Dr. Anthony Fauci addressed the efforts of the Trump administration attempting to get their arms around the rapidly growing health threat before cautioning viewers not to expect an immediate fix.
"I want to ask you one more question which is one of the things the president said yesterday," host Berman stated. "We're very close to a vaccine. Now, I know this is something you know a lot about -- this is your job. How close are we to a vaccine?"
Hours after Trump claims coronavirus vaccine ‘very close’ US officials say it’s at least a year away
U.S. officials on Tuesday said that a vaccine for the coronavirus is at least a year away after President Donald Trump said it would be ready soon.
At a event in New Delhi, Trump said that he had asked Congress for $2.5 billion to fight the coronavirus and to find a vaccine.
“Now they have studied it, they know very much. In fact, we are very close to a vaccine,” he said.
Trump also predicted that the virus is "a problem that’s going to go away."