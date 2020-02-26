CNN’s Toobin unleashes hell on Trump’s ‘outrageous’ attacks on Stone jury

On CNN Wednesday, chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin laid into President Donald Trump for his ongoing public attacks on the jurors who convicted his former campaign strategist and friend Roger Stone. Trump and his allies have been arguing that the verdict is invalid because the jury forewoman had a Twitter account in which she criticized the president.

“To be honest, I don’t know what Judge Jackson is going to do. I don’t really know how significant these statements are. So I wouldn’t make a prediction about what she’s going to do about the new trial situation,” said Toobin. “But as for what the president said, it is so outrageous to attack jurors. I mean, these are ultimately private figures. They didn’t volunteer. The judges, you know, need jurors. The legal system needs jurors. And the idea that the president would single out jurors repeatedly for criticism…”

“You know, one area where I actually defend the president is the criticism of judges, especially Supreme Court justices,” added Toobin. “They are major political figures. They have life tenure. They decide very important matters that implicate the whole country. I don’t see why they should be off-limits. Remember when Barack Obama, in his State of the Union, attacked the Citizens United decision, and a lot of people got the vapors, oh, isn’t that terrible? I don’t think that was so terrible. And I don’t think it’s bad that this president criticizes Ruth Ginsburg and Sonia Sotomayor — I think his criticism was unfounded, but the idea that he has the right to do that, I don’t have a problem with. Jurors are a different story.”

