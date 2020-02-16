‘Communist’ FOX network angers Trump fans at Daytona 500 by cutting to commercial as he begins speech

The FOX broadcast network seemingly snubbed the president of the United States on Sunday when it cut to commercial while he was speaking.

Viewers complained on Twitter that FOX Sports cut away prior to President Donald Trump’s campaign-style speech at the Daytona 500, where he was named grand marshal.

FOX’s cameras were also criticized for cutting away from Trump’s lap at the Daytona 500 in his presidential limo. Instead, fans were treated to a commercial from Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.

Some viewers praised the network for not giving the president’s 2020 campaign additional publicity.

Watch the clip and read the tweets below.

Fox sports isn’t showing @realDonaldTrump remarks at #Daytona500 …but @FoxNews is. Guess that about sums it up… — Danielle Cashat (@daniellecashat) February 16, 2020

FOX seriously isn’t showing Trump’s speech rn. We can hear him in the background. — Caleb Burdett🇺🇸 (@CalebBurdett18) February 16, 2020

Fox isn't showing Trump speaking to the crowd lol — Lucytown Guy (@papasejr) February 16, 2020

Why is Fox Sports not covering @realDonaldTrump speech at the #DaytonaDay ?🤔 @FoxNews is. — 🇺🇸Thomas Berg🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@RealTomBergJr) February 16, 2020

Trump is speaking and Fox won’t show it!! — 🍀NW_2006🍀🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NW_2006) February 16, 2020

Its so weird that Fox has Trump giving a speech in the background and is completely ignoring it. Surprising, but the politics out of sports crowd should be pleased. #DAYTONA500 — David "Hottakes 500" Land 🆒 (@DLand91) February 16, 2020

URGENT: Does anyone have footage of Trump actually taking the lap? FOX cut away. Slightly annoying — Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2020

Did they just cut off trump?? Or was that scheduled? Cuz that’s cold blooded lol — Michael Cornelius (@olpally1) February 16, 2020

Guess the New Fox News Corp. is afraid we might see or hear some Trump support! #NASCAR — IngridB ❌ (@b_ingridb) February 16, 2020

FOX didn't show @realDonaldTrump on the track, muted chants of USA. Communists own the media. SICKENING! — Dawn of Truth (@DawnGonnit) February 16, 2020

Fox cuts to commericial not showing Trump and Aircraft- WTF — ❌Nationalist Judie❌ 1776 x 2 ! Cult45 (@JudieSchaefer) February 16, 2020

Interesting note: FOX currently not showing Trump’s speech at the Daytona 500. Trump began speaking while the network was airing a segment on the legacy of Jimmie Johnson.#NASCAR — Mitchell Breuer (@MitchellB66) February 16, 2020