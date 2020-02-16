‘Communist’ FOX network angers Trump fans at Daytona 500 by cutting to commercial as he begins speech
The FOX broadcast network seemingly snubbed the president of the United States on Sunday when it cut to commercial while he was speaking.
Viewers complained on Twitter that FOX Sports cut away prior to President Donald Trump’s campaign-style speech at the Daytona 500, where he was named grand marshal.
FOX’s cameras were also criticized for cutting away from Trump’s lap at the Daytona 500 in his presidential limo. Instead, fans were treated to a commercial from Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg.
Some viewers praised the network for not giving the president’s 2020 campaign additional publicity.
Watch the clip and read the tweets below.
Fox sports isn’t showing @realDonaldTrump remarks at #Daytona500 …but @FoxNews is.
Guess that about sums it up…
— Danielle Cashat (@daniellecashat) February 16, 2020
FOX seriously isn’t showing Trump’s speech rn. We can hear him in the background.
— Caleb Burdett🇺🇸 (@CalebBurdett18) February 16, 2020
Fox isn't showing Trump speaking to the crowd lol
— Lucytown Guy (@papasejr) February 16, 2020
Why is Fox Sports not covering @realDonaldTrump speech at the #DaytonaDay ?🤔 @FoxNews is.
— 🇺🇸Thomas Berg🇺🇸Text TRUMP to 88022 (@RealTomBergJr) February 16, 2020
Trump is speaking and Fox won’t show it!!
— 🍀NW_2006🍀🇺🇸⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@NW_2006) February 16, 2020
Its so weird that Fox has Trump giving a speech in the background and is completely ignoring it. Surprising, but the politics out of sports crowd should be pleased. #DAYTONA500
— David "Hottakes 500" Land 🆒 (@DLand91) February 16, 2020
URGENT:
Does anyone have footage of Trump actually taking the lap?
FOX cut away.
Slightly annoying
— Benny (@bennyjohnson) February 16, 2020
Did they just cut off trump?? Or was that scheduled? Cuz that’s cold blooded lol
— Michael Cornelius (@olpally1) February 16, 2020
Guess the New Fox News Corp. is afraid we might see or hear some Trump support! #NASCAR
— IngridB ❌ (@b_ingridb) February 16, 2020
FOX didn't show @realDonaldTrump on the track, muted chants of USA. Communists own the media. SICKENING!
— Dawn of Truth (@DawnGonnit) February 16, 2020
Fox cuts to commericial not showing Trump and Aircraft- WTF
— ❌Nationalist Judie❌ 1776 x 2 ! Cult45 (@JudieSchaefer) February 16, 2020
Interesting note: FOX currently not showing Trump’s speech at the Daytona 500.
Trump began speaking while the network was airing a segment on the legacy of Jimmie Johnson.#NASCAR
— Mitchell Breuer (@MitchellB66) February 16, 2020
Breaking Banner
Washington Post issues scathing editorial about Trump hiding Secret Service costs at his properties
Trump Organization chief Eric Trump claimed that the taxpayers aren' footing the bill for the exorbitant costs for the Secret Service to stay at President Donald Trump's properties.
In a scathing editorial Sunday, the Washington Post said that no one is disputing that the president must have Secret Service protection, the problem is that the Trump family is making money off of them.
"An investigation by The Post’s David A. Fahrenthold, Jonathan O’Connell, Carol D. Leonnig and Josh Dawsey found 103 payments from January 2017 to April 2018 from the Secret Service to Trump companies, totaling more than $471,000. Among the charges were $650 per night for agents to use rooms “dozens” of times in 2017 at Mr. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club in Florida and $17,000 a month to rent a three-bedroom cottage at Trump National Golf Club Bedminister in New Jersey for three months in 2017," the editorial recalled.
Breaking Banner
Trump abandons #Daytona500 before it begins
It appears President Donald Trump either isn't a race fan or he was mad at FOX for cutting his speech from the broadcast of the Daytona 500 Sunday.
While the president wasn't scheduled to stay that long, he left even earlier, long before the race began.
SpecSports360 host Jon Alba tweeted about the president abandoning the Sunday race.
https://twitter.com/JonAlba/status/1229151279307542528
Trump arrived at the race to lead the cars in the presidential limo known as "The Beast." Air Force One did a flyover and the president began to make a speech but it was cut from the broadcast.
Breaking Banner
Barr blasted for not jumping ship after Trump upstaged him with boast he can make the AG do as he pleases
In a scorching column for Time magazine, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance stated that Bill Barr should resign immediately after Donald Trump boasted on Twitter that he can make the attorney general do as he pleases -- with the promise that he might ask him to interfere in a federal case.
Using Trump's Friday tweet, where he wrote, "'The President has never asked me to do anything in a criminal case.' A.G. Barr This doesn’t mean that I do not have, as President, the legal right to do so, I do, but I have so far chosen not to!" Vance said that should have been the last straw for Barr after complaining about the president's tweets.