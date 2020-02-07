‘Comply’: Devin Nunes threatens criminal charges against DOJ Inspector General Michael Atkinson
According to an exclusive report from Fox News, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) is threatening to take action against Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson over his handling of the whistleblower’s complaint, giving him until February 14 to comply with congressional requests for documents.
“I will be referring this matter for investigation by the Department of Justice if you once again refuse to comply,” Nunes wrote in a letter.
“The investigation is particularly focused on the guidelines that appeared on a whistleblower complaint submission form that was changed—after the submission of the whistleblower complaint—to eliminate language excluding hearsay information,” Nunes added.
According to Fox News, House Intelligence Committee Republicans are investigating Atkinson’s “unusual handling” of the complaint, which was the key component of the Democrats’ impeachment effort against President Trump.
Widespread shock after White House fired Lt Col Vindman’s brother: ‘Trump is completely unrestrained now’
The White House escorted Lt. Col. Alexandar Vindman from the White House grounds on Friday after testifying in the inquiry that resulted in President Donald Trump being impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The move was widely seen as retaliation, an analysis that appeared sound on Friday when it was reported that the White House also unceremoniously escorted Vindman's twin brother from the White House grounds.
“Colonel Vindman’s twin brother, Yevgeny Vindman, also an Army lieutenant colonel who worked at the White House, was fired as well and escorted out at the same time,” The New York Times reported, citing “two people briefed on the developments.”
Trump whines he is ‘very surprised and disappointed’ Democratic senator voted to remove him from office
President Donald Trump's anger over a bipartisan vote to remove him from office continued on Friday afternoon.
In his latest airing of grievances, Trump complained that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) voted with a united Democratic Party, both independent senators, and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to remove the commander-in-chief from office.
"I was very surprised & disappointed that Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia voted against me on the Democrat’s totally partisan Impeachment Hoax," Trump complained.
"No President has done more for the great people of West Virginia than me (Pensions), and that will always continue," he claimed.