‘Congrats on an epic self-own’: Internet bursts into laughter as Ted Cruz freaks out over vasectomy bill

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was the subject of criticism this weekend when he commented on a news story surrounding an Alabama Democrat’s bill that would “mandate every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) put forth the bill in response to the fact that there’s “no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men” under existing state law.

“Yikes,” Cruz tweeted while sharing a link to the story. “A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything…literally!”

But according to blogger and political activist Mellissa Ryan, Cruz’s commentary reveals a huge hypocrisy on his part.

Yes. Governments have no business controlling the reproductive systems of citizens. Glad you've finally come around on choice, Senator. Also, congrats on an epic self-own. — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) February 16, 2020

Others piled on as well:

Wow how awful that the government is trying to interfere with bodily autonomy! What’s that feel like? — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) February 16, 2020

Thought you wanted to stop unwanted pregnancies. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) February 16, 2020

Oh you don’t like big government trying to regulate your body???? — Irishrygirl (@irishrygirl) February 16, 2020

So true Ted! The government has no right to interfere with our reproductive rights. Right? — 🦅Mark Hartig🇺🇸 (@markhartig) February 16, 2020

Yes, the government shouldn’t be involved in private reproductive health choices, yes, that’s a great point you made, yes. — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) February 16, 2020

A bill involving a medical procedure which only applies to one gender? Governmental overreach! — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) February 16, 2020

i thought you were opposed to abortions?? or is that just when you can control a woman? — 🍷🐝 Brittany 🐝🍷 (@BrittanyEnd) February 16, 2020

It’s outrageous to have government involved in these personal reproductive decisions! So glad you are pro-choice, Ted! — Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) February 16, 2020