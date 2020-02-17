Quantcast
‘Congrats on an epic self-own’: Internet bursts into laughter as Ted Cruz freaks out over vasectomy bill

Published

2 hours ago

on

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) was the subject of criticism this weekend when he commented on a news story surrounding an Alabama Democrat’s bill that would “mandate every Alabama man to undergo a vasectomy within one month of his 50th birthday or the birth of his third biological child, whichever comes first.”

State Rep. Rolanda Hollis (D-Birmingham) put forth the bill in response to the fact that there’s “no restrictions on the reproductive rights of men” under existing state law.

“Yikes,” Cruz tweeted while sharing a link to the story. “A government big enough to give you everything is big enough to take everything…literally!”

But according to blogger and political activist Mellissa Ryan, Cruz’s commentary reveals a huge hypocrisy on his part.

“Yes. Governments have no business controlling the reproductive systems of citizens,” Ryan wrote, replying to Cruz’s tweet. “Glad you’ve finally come around on choice, Senator. Also, congrats on an epic self-own.”

Others piled on as well:

