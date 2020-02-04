Congressman Jeff Van Drew enjoyed a Trump-fueled cash surge after he switched parties

PHILADELPHIA — New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew will start the year with $1.7 million in his war chest, driven by a surge of donations from conservative grassroots donors.

Van Drew, who has been in the national spotlight since he voted against President Donald Trump’s impeachment, switched parties, and pledged his “undying support” to Trump, received fierce criticism from Democrats. Now, his campaign filings show he is starting to shed their financial support and replace it with small-dollar Republican donations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is all the Trump phenomenon,” said Patrick Murray, director of polling at Monmou…

Read More