Conservative columnist ridiculed for #DemDebate commentary that was so bad it was declared ‘art’
Seven Democrats took to the stage in Charleston for the last debate for the South Carolina primary on Saturday.
Is tends to happen, everyone had an opinion on the contest between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer.
Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin offered her thoughts Sanders — and was ridiculed for her take.
Lady, go read books
Dave Zirin, an editor at The Nation, said, “this tweet is performance art. Someone frame this.”
This tweet is performance art. Someone frame this.
The Twitter account Art Decider, which settles such disputes, was asked to chime in.
Art. (unintentional)
Here’s some of what others were saying about the tweet:
