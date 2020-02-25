Conservative columnist ridiculed for #DemDebate commentary that was so bad it was declared ‘art’

Seven Democrats took to the stage in Charleston for the last debate for the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Is tends to happen, everyone had an opinion on the contest between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg and businessman Tom Steyer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin offered her thoughts Sanders — and was ridiculed for her take.

Lady, go read books — Aisha Sharna (@SharnaAisha) February 26, 2020

Dave Zirin, an editor at The Nation, said, “this tweet is performance art. Someone frame this.”

This tweet is performance art. Someone frame this. — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) February 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twitter account Art Decider, which settles such disputes, was asked to chime in.

Art. (unintentional) — Art Or Not Art (@ArtDecider) February 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s some of what others were saying about the tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT

You want leaders who pretend that didn't happen? — Will Bunch 🆘 (@Will_Bunch) February 26, 2020

Please log off and read a history book — Name cannot be blank (@Idle0ats) February 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You do know that stuff happened right? Do you dispute that we did that or do you just think it’s bad politics? Because no serious person disputes what we did in Chile, Iran and Guatemala… — Tim Wise (@timjacobwise) February 26, 2020

*Some* of the governments America has overthrown: Guatemala, 1954

Congo, 1960

Dominican Republic, 1961

South Vietnam, 1963

Brazil, 1964

Chile, 1973 — 🌹Ryan Dougherty🔸 (@ryanpdougherty8) February 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

what do you think we did during the Iraq War, which you happily supported — 红色娘子军🌹 (@detachment_red) February 26, 2020

they didn't overthrow themselves, Jennifer. — Lena (no viability) (@banalplay) February 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Jen, we did. Come on. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 26, 2020

WE LITERALLY DID JENNIFER — JSB (@JSB93_) February 26, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This is literal fact Jenny — A Flock of Seagals (@ASegals) February 26, 2020

If stating facts is digging your grave, you're gonna live forever. — Nikola (@niktaylorde) February 26, 2020