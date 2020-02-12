Conservative judge refuses to roll over for Trump and pens ‘jaw-dropping opinion’ blasting William Barr

In an op-ed for POLITICO this Wednesday, Kimberly Wehle writes that in the wake of President Trump’s acquittal, he has effectively “defanged” Congress’ oversight authority, but there’s one conservative judge who’s isn’t willing to roll over so easily.

“In a jaw-dropping opinion issued by the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago on January 23, Judge Frank Easterbrook—a longtime speaker for the conservative Federalist Society and someone whom the late Justice Antonin Scalia favored to replace him on the U.S. Supreme Court—rebuked Attorney General William Barr for declaring in a letter that the court’s decision in an immigration case was ‘incorrect’ and thus dispensable,” Wehle writes. “Barr’s letter was used as justification by the Board of Immigration Appeals (the federal agency that applies immigration laws) to ignore the court’s ruling not to deport a man who had applied for a visa to remain in the country.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Wehle, Easterbrook’s broadcast against the Justice Department “offers another window into the way the Trump administration is violating the division of power between the executive and judicial branches.”

Read the full op-ed over at POLITICO.