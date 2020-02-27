Coronavirus masks: Can’t find one? Would bandanna work? Does it matter?
Fears of a coronavirus pandemic have spurred a run on face masks worn to reduce chances of inhaling airborne virus from someone else’s coughs and sneezes.Store shelves are empty and so are the stockrooms of online e-tailers, from the mighty Amazon to drug store chains like CVS.Now what? Well, for the record, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn’t recommend face masks for those who aren’t sick or caring for someone with the disease. Instead, just keep your distance (six feet) from others, cover your nose and mouth if you cough or sneeze, wash your hands and stay home if you…
Rudy Giuliani whines he only has ‘five friends left’ after once again misdialing journalist
On Thursday, the New York Daily News reported that President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani accidentally complained to a journalist that he had lost most of his friends as a result of the Trump impeachment business.
The confession, made to an unknown associate named "Tony," came after he put his phone in his pocket while it was still running, thinking he had ended his call — the latest in a number of similar mishaps Giuliani has had with his phone.
How a San Diego doctor fought infectious disease with just three words
SAN DIEGO — Identify. Isolate. Inform.Those three little words aren’t much on their own. They’re not even a complete sentence. But they encapsulate an idea born in the mind of Dr. Kristi Koenig, medical director of the San Diego County Emergency Medical System, that has revolutionized the way that medical professionals tackle treating patients with infectious diseases.Though the big Ebola scare of 2014 created the impetus to find a better way, Koenig’s idea has been adapted to a host of other pathogens, most recently novel coronavirus, which has now killed more than 2,300 in China and infected... (more…)
Tokyo 2020: Will coronavirus force Summer Olympics to be cancelled? When will decision be made?
As the coronavirusspreads around the world, some are wondering how it will impact the global gathering scheduled for July at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.The World Health Organization reports the coronavirus has been found in 37 countries, with more than 81,000 sick and almost 3,000 dead. The overwhelming majority of patients and victims are in China. The virus has been detected on every continent except for Antarctica.A senior International Olympic Committee member said Tuesday that if it proves too dangerous to hold the Olympics, organizers are more likely to cancel it altogether than t... (more…)