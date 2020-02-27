CPAC speaker terrifies audience about medicare for all: ‘Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana’
A panel at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday alleged that socialized medicine — not a car accident — killed Princess Diana.
The remarks came during a panel on the alleged dangers of socialized medicine.
“Socialized medicine killed Princess Diana,” the announcer revealed before asking one of the panelists to explain why.
“Princess Diana was in the car accident in France,” Dr. David Schneider, an orthopedic surgeon, told the crowd. “They actually don’t have any trauma specialists in France.”
“For the first hour after that accident, she was still in that tunnel,” he continued. “And after an hour, they took her to a nearby hospital and she was alive for another three hours and they couldn’t control the bleeding from her pulmonary artery.”
According to Schneider, “there were no trauma trained people there.”
“I really believe, knowing what I know about her care and comparing it to what Congressman Scalise had, Princess Diana would have lived had that accident happened here in America,” he concluded.
2020 Election
MAGA hat-wearing South Carolina voter casts ‘chaos’ vote for Bernie Sanders: ‘The best worst candidate’
A Republican voter in South Carolina told Fox News that he voted for Sen. Bernie Sanders in the Democratic Primary to help President Donald Trump's reelection chances.
The man, who was wearing a Make America Great Again hat, made the comments at a diner in Columbia Wednesday morning.
"I'm a Republican and a Trump supporter," he said. "But we have an operation chaos going on and all over the state we're encouraging Republicans to go vote for Bernie because we believe Bernie is the best worst candidate in contrasting his socialism against President Trump and his capitalism."
Activism
‘Don’t put handcuffs on’: Body camera footage shows Orlando police arresting 6-year-old for ‘tantrum’
The Orlando Police Department has released footage of a 6-year-old girl being arrested.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, Kaia Rolle was being read a story when officers showed up to arrest her after she had a "tantrum" earlier in the day.
The arrest occurred at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy on Sept. 19, 2019. Rolle's family shared body camera footage with the Orlando Sentinel this week.
“What are those for?” Rolle asks the officer, referring to zip ties used to handcuff suspects.