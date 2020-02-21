Culinary Union members make last-minute turnout push in Nevada

Democratic presidential candidates had one last chance to woo Nevadans at this week’s Democratic debate before the state’s caucuses take place on Saturday. While much of the debate covered focused on the theatrical takedown of former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, members of the state’s Culinary Union were surprised by the attention that their organization got on stage.

“I’ve never heard the Culinary Union mentioned on a debate stage so much,” Culinary Union member Marc Morgan, 59, told Salon. “We have such a voice [in this election].”

Morgan was one of a dozen Culinary Union members phone banking on Thursday evening at its Las Vegas headquarters. Members sat in grey office cubicles calling other members to remind them to vote in Saturday’s caucuses, provided they hadn’t already. Behind Morgan hung a red button on the wall that read “union thug.” Donning a Tommy Hilfiger polo and smart-looking blue-framed glasses, Morgan made his way down the list of members to call, dialing numbers on a Cisco office phone. He has been a member of the union for six years, and works as a bellman at a downtown casino.

Early voting in Nevada began last Saturday and ended on Tuesday, though the official event is on Saturday, February 22. Nevada is the third state to vote in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary. As the “first in the West” caucus, Democratic candidates see Nevada’s caucus as a chance to get a better understanding of their appeal in a more diverse state than Iowa or New Hampshire. The union’s membership is notably diverse: 54 percent Latinx, 19 percent white, 15 percent Asian, 10 percent Black, and less than 1 percent Indigenous peoples. More than half of union members are women.

The fact that the 60,000-member strong Culinary Union got so much air time during Wednesday’s Democratic debate certainly has something to do with its political clout, but also relates to the union’s stance on healthcare. Last week, the union — which represents Nevada workers in the hospitality industry, including guest room attendants, cocktail and food servers, cooks, bartenders, laundry and kitchen workers — announced it would not endorse a candidate for the primary. Instead, the union endorsed three of their goals, one of which included protecting their in-house healthcare — along with immigration reform, and the right to have a single job be enough to subsist on.