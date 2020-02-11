David Hockney’s pop art icon “The Splash” sells for £23.1 million
Seminal pop art painting “The Splash” by David Hockey sold for £23.1 million ($29.8 million) at a London auction on Tuesday, the third highest price paid for a work by the British artist.
“The Splash”, which was painted in 1966, depicts the moment just after a diver has broken the surface of a swimming pool, capturing the fantasy Californian lifestyle.
“Not only is this a landmark work within David Hockney’s oeuvre, it’s an icon of Pop that defined an era and also gave visual identity to LA,” said Emma Baker, head of the contemporary art sale at London’s Sotheby’s auction house.
Sotheby’s also called the work “a quintessential example of Hockney’s lifelong fascination with the texture, appearance and depth of water”.
The price, bid by an unknown buyer, is nearly eight times that achieved when the work last sold at auction for £2.9 million in 2006.
Yorkshire-born Hockney’s “Portrait of an Artist (Pool with Two Figures)” sold for over $90 million in New York in 2018, an auction record at the time for a work by a living artist.
The same year, his “Pacific Coast Highway and Santa Monica” sold for $28.5 million.
Republican senators shredded after Trump team strong-arms prosecutors on Stone: ‘You made this possible’
It has been one of the worst days for the Justice Department in history, one CNN commentator said, as prosecutors in the Roger Stone case lined up to resign from the case. The move came after being undermined by Attorney General Bill Barr and President Donald Trump.
When Trump sent the following tweet, the DOJ announced it would be withdrawing the sentencing guidelines demanding seven to nine years in jail for Stone.
Trump also announced Tuesday that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman should be punished by the military. Trump said he "reported a false call." To be prosecuted for that, Vindman would have had to know it was a false call and had malicious intent. According to his testimony, he had neither. It's unclear what punishment he wants for Vindman's brother, who was also fired. The brother didn't have anything to do with the case, other than have the last name "Vindman."
Trump should just pardon Stone — because dragging this out will destroy the DOJ: Ex-FBI lawyer
On CNN Tuesday, former FBI General Counsel James Baker suggested that as bad as it would be for President Donald Trump to pardon his former campaign strategist Roger Stone, he might as well do it now — because the turmoil he is creating at the Department of Justice over the case, and the resignations of career prosecutors, is doing even worse damage to the country.
"While I am proud of the prosecutors, this is a bad day for the Justice Department," said Baker. "And everybody knows that the president is going to pardon Roger Stone. So just do it. Do it now, and don't wait for the day after the election when you are going to do it. It is better to frankly abuse that power of the pardon power than trash the Department of Justice. So I would say, Mr. President, just go ahead and pardon him, and jump to what is going to happen."
The ‘cancer’ in the White House has spread to the Justice Department: Ex-FBI agent
On Tuesday, following the extraordinary resignation of all four federal prosecutors who worked on the case of President Donald Trump campaign strategist Roger Stone, and the president's apparent pressure that his sentencing recommendation be reduced, former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa warned that the "cancer" in the White House has "spread to the Justice Department."
It remains unclear who exactly gave the order for prosecutors to reduce Stone's sentencing recommendation. But it comes around the same time as Trump issued an angry tweet complaining that Stone was being treated unfairly.