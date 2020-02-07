Debate audience goes wild as Tom Steyer lectures Democrats to stop arguing about health care and focus on Trump

Billionaire Tom Steyer received strong applause from the audience at Friday’s Democratic Party debate after urging Democrats to focus on President Donald Trump.

“I have heard this conversation on this debate stage from these people now in every single debate and they’re all right,” Steyer said.

“Everybody on this stage is better on economic justice and health care than anybody in the Republican Party and a million times better than Donald Trump,” Steyer said. “That is not the question in front of us today. the question in front of us today is, ‘How are we going beat Donald Trump?'”

“I have heard this debate so many times and I love all these people and they’re all right,” he added.

Watch: