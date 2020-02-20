Democratic debate drew record-breaking viewership – Trump’s State of the Union was ‘least viewed of his presidency’
Wednesday night’s Democratic debate drew record-breaking viewership, making it the largest audience for a Democratic debate ever, according to CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter.
HUGE #’s for the #DemDebate last night. Looks like 19.7 million on NBC and MSNBC combined. Final # may fluctuate a bit, but it’s a new record high for a Dem debate, beating last June’s.
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 20, 2020
CBS News Correspondent Matt Pieper notes the above numbers don’t include streaming, which makes the total viewership a lot higher:
DEBATE RATINGS: NBC says the Democratic presidential
debate averaged a record 20 million viewers on NBC and MSNBC, along with another 13.5 million viewers
streaming online. #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate
— Matt Pieper (@MattPieper) February 20, 2020
More:
NBC delivered an all-time record viewership for any #DemDebate: 20 million across two networks–and another 13.5 million streaming the slugfest online: https://t.co/GhiUmgwvo3 pic.twitter.com/9corTl89eW
— Mark Joyella 🏳️🌈 (@standupkid) February 20, 2020
By contrast, as some on social media were quick to point out, Trump’s recent State of the Union address this month “was the least viewed of his presidency,” as Newsweek reported.
Sorry @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/oWWmA90rMW
— Adam Blickstein (@AdamBlickstein) February 20, 2020
