Denied: Roger Stone secretly requests new trial — and gets shot down by Judge Amy Jackson

Roger Stone has reportedly lost a motion to have his case retried by the federal court system.

According to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, the motioned was filed under seal and was not revealed until Wednesday, when it was denied by Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

A federal judge has denied Roger Stone a new trial after he made a request under seal, according to a notice from the court. Judge Jackson made her ruling known on Wednesday, her first public response following the withdrawals of all prosecutors on the case. @kpolantz — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) February 12, 2020

Stone’s case has recently come under the scrutiny after several prosecutors quit over a Department of Justice decision to seek a more lenient sentence. Stone is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump.