Denied: Roger Stone secretly requests new trial — and gets shot down by Judge Amy Jackson

Published

1 min ago

on

Roger Stone has reportedly lost a motion to have his case retried by the federal court system.

According to CNN’s Shimon Prokupecz, the motioned was filed under seal and was not revealed until Wednesday, when it was denied by Judge Amy Berman Jackson.

Stone’s case has recently come under the scrutiny after several prosecutors quit over a Department of Justice decision to seek a more lenient sentence. Stone is a longtime friend of President Donald Trump.


Investigators scramble for answers after doctor’s suicide note indicates he gave fake vaccinations to kids

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

In the wake of an Illinois pediatrician's suicide, investigators are looking into whether or not some of the vaccinations he gave his young patients were fraudulent, according to CBS Chicago.

Clues were found in a suicide note left by Dr. Van Koinis, which indicated there was a problem with the records he kept regarding the vaccinations.

“The note was very short," said Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart. "It was a note where he expressed a lot regret and the note was solely driven at the fact that he did things he regretted as far as the vaccinations."

‘I have absolutely no idea what he means’: Experts baffled at Trump’s claim that ‘redemption money’ is paying for border wall

Published

46 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

When Donald Trump was running for the presidency, one of his signature promises was that Mexico would pay for his border wall. That never came to pass, but during one of his campaign rallies in January, he offered the following explanation:

"You do know who's paying for the wall, don't you? Redemption. From illegal aliens that are coming in," he said. "The redemption money is paying for the wall."

Speaking to CNN, experts said that the term "redemption money" makes no sense.

‘Not fair!’ Steve Mnuchin wails in hearing after Ron Wyden accuses him of ‘stonewalling about stonewalling’

Published

55 mins ago

on

February 12, 2020

By

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin was accused on Wednesday of scuttling requests for documents from Democratic lawmakers.

The topic came up at a Senate Budget Committee hearing when Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) questioned the treasury secretary about a Democratic request for President Donald Trump's tax returns.

"With respect to responding to requests on congressional oversight," Wyden said, "I look at the record and it seems that Democratic requests get shoved to the back of a filing cabinet. Somehow Republican requests get the red carpet treatment."

Wyden noted that the statutory language clearly states that the Treasury Department "shall provide" requested tax returns, meaning that the department has no choice in the matter.

