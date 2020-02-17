Deputy national security adviser accused by White House officials of being ‘Anonymous’ may be reassigned

According to a new report from Axios, there’s a discussion amongst top Trump officials about reassigning deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates to the Department of Energy from the National Security Council. Coates has been the target of some inside the White House who accuse her of being behind an op-ed in the New York Times — and later a bestselling book — which chronicled a resistance movement inside the Trump administration.

Coates, along with one of the literary agents behind the book titled A Warning, have vehemently denied the accusation.

