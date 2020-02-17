Quantcast
Deputy national security adviser accused by White House officials of being ‘Anonymous’ may be reassigned

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a new report from Axios, there’s a discussion amongst top Trump officials about reassigning deputy national security adviser Victoria Coates to the Department of Energy from the National Security Council. Coates has been the target of some inside the White House who accuse her of being behind an op-ed in the New York Times — and later a bestselling book — which chronicled a resistance movement inside the Trump administration.

Coates, along with one of the literary agents behind the book titled A Warning, have vehemently denied the accusation.

Read the full report over at Axios.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Federal Judges Association calls emergency meeting to discuss AG Barr as crisis ‘could not wait’: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

The independent Federal Judges Association will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss Attorney General Bill Barr's intervention into politically sensitive cases to help President Donald Trump.

Philadelphia U.S. District Judge Cynthia Rufe, who heads the group, told USA Today the meeting "could not wait."

Rufe was nominated by President George W. Bush.

She said the group called for the meeting after the Department of Justice interference in the prosecution of longtime Trump accomplice Roger Stone.

WATCH: Nicolle Wallace breaks down ‘the case against William Barr’

Published

48 mins ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace on Monday broke down "the case against William Barr" as controversy continues to envelop the Department of Justice.

"Republicans and Democrats who have served in the Justice Department for the past 12 presidents are today calling for William Barr's resignation as our country's attorney general," Wallace reported.

Wallace read from an open letter signed by 2,000 former federal prosecutors and DOJ officials.

Fox News reports wages rose faster under Obama than Trump after his campaign lashes out at predecessor

Published

2 hours ago

on

February 17, 2020

By

In what was possibly a hint to remind people of his legacy this Monday, former President Barack Obama gave a shout out to the anniversary of his signing of the 2009 economic stimulus package.

“Eleven years ago today, near the bottom of the worst recession in generations, I signed the Recovery Act, paving the way for more than a decade of economic growth and the longest streak of job creation in American history,” Obama tweeted with a photo of his signature on the bill.

https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1229432034650722304?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Ftrump-campaign-fires-back-after-obama-claims-credit-for-economic-boom

