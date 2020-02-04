Quantcast
Deutsche Bank connected Trump with Russian oligarchs looking to scoop up Western real estate: report

Published

4 mins ago

on

Deutsche Bank, the German-based lender that has gained infamy for lending to questionable clients who can’t get credit from any other reputable bank, has long been known as one of President Donald Trump’s largest creditors.

But according to an upcoming book, excerpted by The New York Times on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank might have done a lot more than just lend Trump money.

Indeed, decades before Trump was accused of relying on covert assistance from Russian agents to carry the 2016 presidential election, Deutsche Bank may have been one of Trump’s first introductions to Russia.

“Deutsche Bank managed tens of millions of dollars of Trump’s personal assets,” stated the excerpt. “The bank also furnished him with other services that have not previously been reported: providing sophisticated financial instruments that shielded him from risks and outside scrutiny, and making introductions to wealthy Russians who were interested in investing in Western real estate.”

Deutsche Bank is still in the midst of heavy scrutiny from congressional and state investigators as a result of their historical closeness with the president.

“If Trump cheated on his taxes, ­Deutsche Bank would probably know,” continued the excerpt. “If his net worth is measured in millions, not billions, ­Deutsche Bank would probably know. If he secretly got money from the Kremlin, ­Deutsche Bank would probably know.”

You can read more here.

