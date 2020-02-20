Devin Nunes’ aide may have just gotten his big reward for being a Trump toadie

President Donald Trump continues to make big moves at the Office of National Intelligence.

“Kash Patel, a former top National Security Council official who also played a key role as a Hill staffer in helping Republicans discredit the Russia probe, is now a senior adviser for new acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell, according to four people familiar with the matter,” Politico reported Thursday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

He reportedly began work on Thursday.

“It’s not clear what exact role Patel is playing in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which oversees the U.S. intelligence community,” Politico noted.

“He had previously worked as Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.)’s top staffer on the House Intelligence Committee and was the lead author of a report questioning the conduct of FBI and DOJ officials investigating Russia’s election interference,” Politico reminded. “The selection of Patel is likely to raise hackles further among Democrats, who often tangled with the former Nunes staffer when he worked on Capitol Hill.”

Before joining the NSC, Patel previously worked as Rep. @DevinNunes' top staffer on the House Intelligence Committee and was the lead author of a report questioning the conduct of FBI and DOJ officials investigating Russia’s election interference. https://t.co/zDK1B6hx1m — Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) February 21, 2020