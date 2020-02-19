Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Didn’t Trump want the death penalty for drug offenses?’: White House mocked for claim Blagojevich was freed to combat ‘aggressive sentencing’

Published

1 min ago

on

During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley addressed President Trump’s recent pardons and commutations, specifically the commutation of Rod Blagojevich, suggesting it was done in an effort to clamp down on “aggressive sentencing” by prosecutors.

“The fact is, the president is clearly against excessive sentencing,” Gidley said. “Whether it’s Rod Blagojevich or Alice Johnson, he’s focused on making sure people who serve time in prison, who have rehabilitated, who show regret and show remorse, don’t have to rot away in a jail cell their whole life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast, the claim that Trump’s actions were an effort to combat legal injustices in general is hard to believe, considering that he’s suggested draconian measures against offenses such as drug dealing in the past.

Others agreed:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Will Wednesday’s debate finally prove that Bloomberg is not Batman?

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

After months of highly repetitive Democratic primary debates that, with pointless inevitability, turn into tedious squabbles over different health care plans that will never actually be passed in their proposed forms, there's finally going to be some real tension going into a debate again. That's because information billionaire and former New York City mayor Mike Bloomberg is expected to show up tonight in Las Vegas, having purchased his way into the debate by infusing the airwaves and our very bloodstreams with a series of ads that are as inspiring as Bloomberg the man is not.

This article was originally published at Salon

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Paul Krugman debunks Trump’s bogus claims about the ‘Obama economy’

Published

54 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted that his policies alone are responsible for the economic recovery in the United States, claiming that he inherited a broken economy from his Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama. But Trump’s claims are wildly misleading, and economist/New York Times columnist Paul Krugman debunked some of them this week in a Twitter thread.

Krugman tweeted, “So, I see that Trump is bad-mouthing the Obama economy. Two points. First, there was absolutely no break in economic trends after the 2016 election.”

The 66-year-old Krugman posted a chart showing GDP (gross domestic product) from 2010 (when Obama was serving his first term) to 2020 (three years into Trump’s presidency). GDP, the chart shows, gradually improved during Obama’s eight-year presidency.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Right-wing extremists using Facebook to recruit for ‘boogaloo’ attacks on liberals and cops: report

Published

57 mins ago

on

February 19, 2020

By

A right-wing extremist movement is recruiting on social media to target liberals and law enforcement in a violent uprising called the "boogaloo."

The loosely organized movement is trolling for members on mainstream platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Reddit and Twitter, in addition to 4chan and other fringe sites, to promote a second Civil War, reported NBC News.

“When you have people talking about and planning sedition and violence against minorities, police, and public officials, we need to take their words seriously,” said Paul Goldenberg, of the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

Continue Reading
 
 
LEARN MORE
close-image