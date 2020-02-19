‘Didn’t Trump want the death penalty for drug offenses?’: White House mocked for claim Blagojevich was freed to combat ‘aggressive sentencing’

During an appearance on Fox News this Wednesday, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley addressed President Trump’s recent pardons and commutations, specifically the commutation of Rod Blagojevich, suggesting it was done in an effort to clamp down on “aggressive sentencing” by prosecutors.

“The fact is, the president is clearly against excessive sentencing,” Gidley said. “Whether it’s Rod Blagojevich or Alice Johnson, he’s focused on making sure people who serve time in prison, who have rehabilitated, who show regret and show remorse, don’t have to rot away in a jail cell their whole life.”

According to the Daily Beast’s Molly Jong-Fast, the claim that Trump’s actions were an effort to combat legal injustices in general is hard to believe, considering that he’s suggested draconian measures against offenses such as drug dealing in the past.

I’m old enough to remember when the president said people should get the death penalty for drug offenses. https://t.co/wcahIbafwg — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 19, 2020

Others agreed:

Right.? Just a week ago, Donald Trump was calling for the Whistleblower to go to prison and Vindman to be charged with insubordination. — PC: United (@PCUnitedPage) February 19, 2020

It’s not like he ran a full-page ad asking for the death penalty for some kids either Wait… — We Won’t Be Silenced🗽 (@darlinshel) February 19, 2020

Ok, let’s see this blind justice for all, not just big $$$ (which can cost lives, indirectly) or the people they put into positions of power whose fines often are a drop in the bucket by comparison to that which they were fined for. But if someone is selling loose cigarettes-omg. — kathy zemanek (@nickatzem) February 19, 2020

Exactly — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) February 19, 2020

Ummm he wanted the death penalty for the Central Park five. And just recently assasinated a foreign official. — Matthew Dowd (@matthewjdowd) February 19, 2020

But Trump’s political opponents? He wants to lock them up on false charges without a trial. — MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) February 19, 2020

I’m old enough to remember when he said he wants quick trials and then immediate death penalties. It was last week. — Katie (@ktbobaytee) February 19, 2020

How does he feel about five years for Reality Winner? — charlie (@TheOldOlaf) February 19, 2020