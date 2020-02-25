Disney Plus accused of hypocrisy after pulling series about teen struggling with his sexuality because it’s not ‘family friendly’

A 10-part series about a teen’s journey of self-discovery while adjusting to a new city and struggling with his sexual orientation has been dropped by Disney Plus because it was deemed not “family friendly,” according to a report from Variety.

The “Love, Simon” series will instead debut on Hulu in June, which also happens to be Pride Month. Actor Michael Cimino plays the leading character named Victor, who is described as a “new student at Creekwood High School on his own journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to a new city, and struggling with his sexual orientation.”

Some saw Disney’s cancellation of the show as hypocritical:

Disney didn’t pull any of the horrifically racist parts of their old animated movies but seeing a gay kid is just not “family friendly.” https://t.co/M4mF2Ia5fl — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) February 25, 2020

In the MCU alone, characters: A) commit genocide

B) commit genocide

and C) commit genocide But sure *gasp* GAY KIDS 😱 https://t.co/1JNBO5C2CU — TheScottToddy (@OGScottieT) February 25, 2020

[“MCU” stands for “Marvel Comic Universe,” which is owned by Disney]

Sure, Jan. Let’s watch Simba cry over his father’s dead body instead, before Scar gaslights and exiles him and then abuses Simba’s mother. We can follow with Judge Frollo’s sexual assault fantasies about Esmeralda. Don’t even get me started on Dumbo’s mom. https://t.co/qR95gSPdKO — Misty Gedlinske (@PalatablyQueer) February 25, 2020

If you can watch #LoveSimon and think it is anything other than absurdly pro-family…you’re an idiot. @disneyplus…the Love Simon series is part of why I subscribed. Fix this. https://t.co/w2IrGviYSA — George (@JusticeGMH) February 25, 2020