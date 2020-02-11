DNC ditched by 6 campaigns who formed their own voter protection program for New Hampshire: report

The campaigns of leading Democratic presidential candidates are not relying upon the Democratic National Committee to protect the rights of voters in the first in the nation primary.

“The leading Democratic presidential campaigns have quietly banded together to run a joint voter protection program on Tuesday — a program designed to bypass a similar operation run by the Democratic National Committee and the New Hampshire Democratic Party,” Politico reported late Monday evening.

“In a sign of unease with the Democratic National Committee, the campaigns will utilize a neutral boiler room … helmed by Boston lawyer Quentin Palfrey, a former Obama adviser, to share reports of voter rights infringements from legal observers across the state,” Politico reported.

The publication obtained an email Palfrey sent to volunteers.

“”Although not all campaigns are actively involved, we are welcoming volunteers who are affiliated with any Democratic campaign, or with no campaign, and who want to protect the rights of voters. This effort is not coordinated by the New Hampshire Democratic Party, or the DNC, but is an ad hoc effort by the campaigns themselves,” Palfrey wrote.

Contact information was provided for the campaigns of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO), former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and former Gov. Deval Patrick (D-MA).

“Several campaigns confirmed privately that they are involved,” Politico reported. “The campaigns of Bernie Sanders, Tulsi Gabbard and Tom Steyer will also have a presence in the ad hoc operation according to a source with knowledge of the plans.”

The leading Democratic presidential campaigns have quietly banded together to run a joint voter protection program — a program designed to bypass a similar operation run by the DNChttps://t.co/PpzxyXDVHt — POLITICO (@politico) February 11, 2020