‘Do a better job’: Internet slams Democratic debate moderators for subpar performance
It is unclear who will walk away from the Democratic CBS debates in Charleston, South Carolina as the victor, but one clear loser from the debates is the moderating team. They sat by as the candidates shouted and talked over one another, and at times asked bizarre questions, like whether former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would support a federal ban on trans fats (there already is a federal ban on trans fats).
As the debate dragged on, commenters on social media expressed their disgust with the moderators.
#DemDebate2020 act like moderators and shut them up. I want to hear from the other candidates. Not just the loud ones.
— Mike Doyle (@MikeDoy51648390) February 26, 2020
None of the moderators in any of the debates have asked the right questions. They want them to argue with one another. That's the goal.
— Susan Chappelle (@SusanChappelle1) February 26, 2020
Though he is not my first choice, I respect @JoeBiden and want to hear what he has to say. The moderators need to do a better job enforcing the debate rules. #DemDebate
— Melissa Aybar (@melissa_aybar) February 26, 2020
These moderators should I dunno…. moderate? #DemDebate2020
— Sumit's Wife (@2MeURPurfect) February 26, 2020
They’re asking a Presidential candidate about sugary drinks and trans fats?
What the f**k anyway?
— Anthony Preziosi (@AJPreziosi) February 26, 2020
Let me get this straight, Nazis run America but we're talking about trans fats?
— Anthony Marris (@amarrisswann) February 26, 2020
WHY ARE WE TALKING ABOIT TRANS FATS? WHEN THERE ARE NO QUESTIONS ABOUT, I DUNNO, IMMIGRATION? Sorry for yelling but Goddamn.
— sascha sprinkle (@saschasprinkle) February 26, 2020
Hi 👋 moderators
Sooo, hey – the planet is dying.
Also children are in cages.
And there’s this whole constitutional crisis issue?
Plus, a global pandemic!
And this administration is gutting civil rights and trying to overturn Roe v Wade.
Act accordingly please?#DemDebate2020
— Jenna Tosh (@JennaCTosh) February 26, 2020
2020 Election
Joe Biden knocks debate moderators’ performance: ‘Gentlemen don’t get very well treated up here’
The moderators at the Democratic debate in Charleston, South Carolina have been broadly panned for failing to maintain control of the discussion, and allowing candidates to shout and talk over one another.
Towards the end of the debate, former Vice President Joe Biden — who spent much of the time with his hand up as other candidates shouted at each other — went out of his way to acknowledge his frustration at the lack of organization in the debate, after running out of time during a question about foreign policy.
2020 Election
Mike Bloomberg lambasted after attempting to tell a joke at the #DemDebate
Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg was ridiculed online after attempting to land a joke at the Democratic Party presidential debate in Charleston, South Carolina.
Bloomberg shared the stage with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former VP Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and businessman Tom Steyer.
Bloomberg attempted to joke that he opponents would be afraid to show up, a reference to his disastrous appearance in his first debate.
https://twitter.com/PodSaveAmerica/status/1232486847894319105
Here's what people were saying about Bloomberg's attempt at humor:
2020 Election
‘Do a better job’: Internet slams Democratic debate moderators for subpar performance
It is unclear who will walk away from the Democratic CBS debates in Charleston, South Carolina as the victor, but one clear loser from the debates is the moderating team. They sat by as the candidates shouted and talked over one another, and at times asked bizarre questions, like whether former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would support a federal ban on trans fats (there already is a federal ban on trans fats).
As the debate dragged on, commenters on social media expressed their disgust with the moderators.