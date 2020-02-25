‘Do a better job’: Internet slams Democratic debate moderators for subpar performance

It is unclear who will walk away from the Democratic CBS debates in Charleston, South Carolina as the victor, but one clear loser from the debates is the moderating team. They sat by as the candidates shouted and talked over one another, and at times asked bizarre questions, like whether former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg would support a federal ban on trans fats (there already is a federal ban on trans fats).

As the debate dragged on, commenters on social media expressed their disgust with the moderators.

#DemDebate2020 act like moderators and shut them up. I want to hear from the other candidates. Not just the loud ones. — Mike Doyle (@MikeDoy51648390) February 26, 2020

None of the moderators in any of the debates have asked the right questions. They want them to argue with one another. That's the goal. — Susan Chappelle (@SusanChappelle1) February 26, 2020

Though he is not my first choice, I respect @JoeBiden and want to hear what he has to say. The moderators need to do a better job enforcing the debate rules. #DemDebate — Melissa Aybar (@melissa_aybar) February 26, 2020

These moderators should I dunno…. moderate? #DemDebate2020 — Sumit's Wife (@2MeURPurfect) February 26, 2020

They’re asking a Presidential candidate about sugary drinks and trans fats?

What the f**k anyway? — Anthony Preziosi (@AJPreziosi) February 26, 2020

Let me get this straight, Nazis run America but we're talking about trans fats? — Anthony Marris (@amarrisswann) February 26, 2020

WHY ARE WE TALKING ABOIT TRANS FATS? WHEN THERE ARE NO QUESTIONS ABOUT, I DUNNO, IMMIGRATION? Sorry for yelling but Goddamn. — sascha sprinkle (@saschasprinkle) February 26, 2020

Hi 👋 moderators

Sooo, hey – the planet is dying.

Also children are in cages.

And there’s this whole constitutional crisis issue?

Plus, a global pandemic!

And this administration is gutting civil rights and trying to overturn Roe v Wade.

Act accordingly please?#DemDebate2020 — Jenna Tosh (@JennaCTosh) February 26, 2020