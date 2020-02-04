DOJ tells Supreme Court that subpoenas are ‘distracting’ as it backs Trump’s fight to keep his tax returns hidden
This Monday night, the Justice Department took President Trump’s side in his ongoing battle to resist Congressional subpoenas for his financial records. Addressing Supreme Court justices, DOJ lawyers said lawmakers must meet a higher bar when seeking a sitting president’s personal records, Roll Call reports.
“The cases, set for March 31 oral argument, center on subpoenas from three House committees to accounting firm Mazars USA, Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial Corp. House Democrats are seeking eight years of Trump’s financial and tax records,” Roll Call’s Todd Ruger writes.
According to the Trump administration, the subpoenas pose “a serious risk of harassing the President and distracting him from his constitutional duties.” The DOJ backed that assertion by saying Congress did not meet the requirements which should be “set forth with specificity” and that the information sought should be “demonstrably critical to the legitimate legislative purpose.”
“The four reasons offered in support of the Mazars subpoena betray an impermissible law-enforcement objective, and the boilerplate statement that the subpoena furthers ‘multiple laws and legislative proposals’ is far too vague to enable, much less withstand, meaningful scrutiny of its legitimacy,” the Justice Department wrote in its brief.
‘He misled everyone!’ Israeli leader fumes at Jared Kushner as Trump’s ‘peace plan’ spirals down the drain
Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner is taking heat from key allies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the "peace plan" he helped design spirals further down the drain.
While the plan had previously been praised by the Israeli government even as it was widely panned by neighboring Arab governments, the Washington Post reports that Yesha Council Chairman David Elhayani is furious about the White House's efforts to discourage Netanyahu from immediately annexing large portions of the West Bank from the Palestinians.
Giuliani admits he’s still trying to find dirt on Biden: Trump ‘hasn’t told me not to do it’
Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani still hasn't found any concrete evidence of wrongdoing by former Vice President Joe Biden, but that isn't stopping him from trying.
In an interview with NPR, Giuliani encouraged President Donald Trump to continue his investigations into the former vice president, which he vowed would expose massive corruption by the former vice president.
"I believe that it would be one of the great corrupt events in American history if this case is not investigated at the highest levels of two governments," he said.
Navy SEAL commander to resign a year early after clashing with Trump for pardoning war criminals: report
According to a report form The Intercept this weekend, the Navy SEALs commander who clashed with President Trump over his pardons of convicted war criminals will be stepping down from his post this coming September, a year earlier than his scheduled departure.
Special Warfare Rear Adm. Collin Green was a 1986 graduate from the US Naval Academy and completed the Navy SEAL Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL course two years later. His retirement comes in the wake of his move to take away the Trident pin of Special Warfare Operator Chief Eddie Gallagher, who was demoted and charged with war crimes, including the murder of an ISIS prisoner and the shooting of two civilians in Iraq in back in 2017. Gallagher was only convicted of a lesser charge, which involved his posing for a picture with the dead ISIS fighter.