Donald Trump sues New York Times for libel

President Donald Trump is launching a lawsuit against the New York Times, according to his campaign website.

According to Trump: The Times “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of and concerning plaintiff…claiming it had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton.’”

“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,'” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

The lawsuit will also allow the Times to do discovery in the case, which could ultimately allow the newspaper to uncover information about the campaign.

Charles Harder is Trump’s lawyer who filed the suit, who represented Hulk Hogan in the libel case that brought down Gawker.