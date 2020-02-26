Quantcast
Donald Trump sues New York Times for libel

23 mins ago

President Donald Trump is launching a lawsuit against the New York Times, according to his campaign website.

According to Trump: The Times “knowingly published false & defamatory statements of and concerning plaintiff…claiming it had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help in the campaign against Hillary Clinton.’”

“Today the President’s re-election campaign filed suit against the New York Times for falsely stating the Campaign had an ‘overarching deal’ with ‘Vladimir Putin’s oligarchy’ to ‘help the campaign against Hillary Clinton’ in exchange for ‘a new pro-Russian foreign policy, starting with relief from … economic sanctions,'” said Jenna Ellis, senior legal to Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

The lawsuit will also allow the Times to do discovery in the case, which could ultimately allow the newspaper to uncover information about the campaign.

Charles Harder is Trump’s lawyer who filed the suit, who represented Hulk Hogan in the libel case that brought down Gawker.

Christian Nationalism was the big loser of last night’s debate

3 mins ago

February 26, 2020

If you’re pondering the question of who won last night’s final Democratic primary debate, one possible answer, depending on your perspective, is secular Americans. Religion, after all, hardly came up in the raucous affair hosted jointly by CBS News and the Congressional Black Caucus Institute in Charleston, SC.

As divisive as Sanders is within the party apparatus, a CBS News Instant Poll found that Independent Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, who is nothing if not secular, made the best impression on Democratic voters who watched the debate. He was followed closely by Biden, Warren, and Buttigieg, with Klobuchar, Bloomberg, and Steyer bringing up the rear.

Marco Rubio hilariously mocked for claiming Democrats will have socialized ‘reefer’ for all

20 mins ago

February 26, 2020

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) tried to make a joke about the Democratic debate, but it didn't go over well. Rubio, who was frequently mocked as "little Marco" by the president in 2016, took to Twitter claiming under a Democratic president there would be government-controlled healthcare, internet and other things. It's a tired claim Republicans have been making since President Franklin Roosevelt created the "New Deal," Social Security and Medicare.

https://twitter.com/marcorubio/status/1232495339724255233

But it was the "reefer" that really sent the internet into hysterics. Rubio isn't exactly known for being the hip, young senator who supports ending the drug war.

