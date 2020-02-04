Donald Trump to bestow nation’s highest Medal of Freedom award on Rush Limbaugh

President Donald Trump told news anchors on Tuesday that he will bestow the Medal of Freedom upon conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced he has advanced lung cancer.

According to CNN, Trump made the remarks during a private lunch with network anchors ahead of this evening’s State of the Union address.

Trump and Limbaugh are said to have played golf together over the winter holidays. The conservative radio host was expected to be one of the president’s guests at Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.