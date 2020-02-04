Quantcast
Connect with us

Donald Trump to bestow nation’s highest Medal of Freedom award on Rush Limbaugh

Published

53 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump told news anchors on Tuesday that he will bestow the Medal of Freedom upon conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced he has advanced lung cancer.

According to CNN, Trump made the remarks during a private lunch with network anchors ahead of this evening’s State of the Union address.

Trump and Limbaugh are said to have played golf together over the winter holidays. The conservative radio host was expected to be one of the president’s guests at Tuesday night’s State of the Union Address.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Censure is a defensible middle ground’: Conservative columnist makes the case for official reprimand of Trump

Published

6 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump should face an official vote of censure, The Washington Post's Robert Samuelson wrote in a column published on Tuesday.

Samuelson admitted that Senators Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Lamar Alexander (R-TN), Chuck Grassley (R-IA) and Ben Sasse (R-NE) have criticized Trump for the actions that resulted in his impeachment, but are all expected to vote for acquittal.

"I am on the record supporting conviction and removal, but I also am on the record as feeling uncomfortable about it," Samuelson wrote. "Censure is a defensible middle ground."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Susan Collins opposes censure of Trump because it wasn’t proposed earlier

Published

42 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

Sen. Susan Collins on Tuesday announced she would be voting to acquit President Donald Trump.

Following her speech, Collins spoke with reporters. According to Bloomberg reporter Steven Dennis, Collins said she would not be considering censure because it was not proposed earlier.

She also explained that she believes Trump has been reprimanded, even though the Senate is expected to vote to acquit on Wednesday.

https://twitter.com/StevenTDennis/status/1224828777806606336

Collins has been harshly criticized for her announcing she would not vote to hold Trump accountable.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump to bestow nation’s highest Medal of Freedom award on Rush Limbaugh

Published

52 mins ago

on

February 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump told news anchors on Tuesday that he will bestow the Medal of Freedom upon conservative talk radio host Rush Limbaugh, who recently announced he has advanced lung cancer.

According to CNN, Trump made the remarks during a private lunch with network anchors ahead of this evening's State of the Union address.

Continue Reading
 
 