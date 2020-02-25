‘Don’t put handcuffs on’: Body camera footage shows Orlando police arresting 6-year-old for ‘tantrum’
The Orlando Police Department has released footage of a 6-year-old girl being arrested.
According to The Tampa Bay Times, Kaia Rolle was being read a story when officers showed up to arrest her after she had a “tantrum” earlier in the day.
The arrest occurred at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy on Sept. 19, 2019. Rolle’s family shared body camera footage with the Orlando Sentinel this week.
“What are those for?” Rolle asks the officer, referring to zip ties used to handcuff suspects.
“They’re for you,” Officer Dennis Turner replies.
“No … no, don’t put handcuffs on!” Rolle begs. “Help me, help me, please!”
Turner was eventually fired after the arrest sparked national outrage.
Watch the video below.
Activism
Activism
Nevada GOP activist reveals how he ‘caucused for Bernie’ to help Trump win: ‘It would be a dream election’
Conservative activist Chuck Muth said that he temporarily switched parties to vote for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in the Nevada caucuses.
Muth, who spoke to the Las Vegas Journal-Review while wearing a red Keep America Great hat, explained that he had crossed over to “vote for the weakest candidate possible of the Democrats.”
“It was kind of a way of demonstrating how absurd I think it is to have same-day registration as well as early voting for a caucus,” Muth explained. “So my wife and I last Sunday went to an early voting site, we changed parties right there on the spot. We caucused for Bernie.”
Activism
MSNBC’s Morning Joe and Mika troll Donald Trump with brutal fact-check of his jealous attacks on Obama
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski busted President Donald Trump's latest jealous attacks on his predecessor.
President Barack Obama noted the 11th anniversary Monday of the Recovery Act he signed, which set the stage for more than a decade of economic growth from depths of the worst recession in decades, and Trump lashed out hours later by calling those readily observable claims a "con job."