‘Don’t put handcuffs on’: Body camera footage shows Orlando police arresting 6-year-old for ‘tantrum’

The Orlando Police Department has released footage of a 6-year-old girl being arrested.

According to The Tampa Bay Times, Kaia Rolle was being read a story when officers showed up to arrest her after she had a “tantrum” earlier in the day.

The arrest occurred at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy on Sept. 19, 2019. Rolle’s family shared body camera footage with the Orlando Sentinel this week.

“What are those for?” Rolle asks the officer, referring to zip ties used to handcuff suspects.

“They’re for you,” Officer Dennis Turner replies.

“No … no, don’t put handcuffs on!” Rolle begs. “Help me, help me, please!”

Turner was eventually fired after the arrest sparked national outrage.

