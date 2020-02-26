Dozens allowed off Japan virus-hit ship have ‘symptoms’: minister
Dozens of passengers allowed off a coronavirus-stricken ship have developed symptoms including fever and will be asked to take tests for the virus, Japan’s health minister said Wednesday.
The news came as another death linked to the virus in Japan was reported and the government urged organisers of major events in the next fortnight to consider cancelling or downsizing them to help curb the spread of infections.
The government has contacted 813 former passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship and found “45 people had certain symptoms”, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato told parliament.
“We asked all of them (who have symptoms) to see a doctor and to take tests.”
Around 970 people were allowed off the boat last week after testing negative for the virus, but several have subsequently been diagnosed with the illness.
Japan has come under increasing pressure over its handling of the crisis on the vessel.
Those allowed off the ship after a 14-day quarantine were asked to stay inside, but no formal measures restricting their movement were imposed.
Opposition lawmakers have blamed the government for failing to implement a fresh 14-day quarantine after the passengers left the cruise ship — as was required by countries that repatriated citizens from the boat.
Infections have also continued to rise inside Japan, and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday said hosting large events should be reconsidered.
“In light of the significant infection risks, we will ask that national sporting or cultural events that will attract large crowds be either cancelled, postponed or downsized for the next two weeks,” Abe told a cabinet task force meeting on the outbreak.
The government has repeatedly said that the coming weeks will be critical in limiting the spread of the virus in Japan.
But its measures have been largely advisory, including recommending that people work from home or commute off-peak.
The recommendations come as the local government in northern Hokkaido announced in its latest update on the virus the death of a local resident, whose name, gender and age were not revealed.
The school board in Hokkaido, where at least 38 people have been diagnosed, is expected to advise public schools to close.
In Tokyo meanwhile, the regional education board said public high schools may start classes late to spare students travelling on packed commuter trains.
Japan has seen at least 165 infections separate from the outbreak on the cruise ship.
The outbreak has raised fears that the Olympic Games to be hosted in Tokyo this summer could be cancelled, a possibility government officials and organisers have rejected.
“We have never discussed cancelling the Games,” the organisers said in a statement sent to AFP on Tuesday.
“Preparations for the Games are continuing as planned.”
‘Fear and panic’ as virus threatens Afghanistan and Pakistan
With porous borders, creaking hospitals and large illiterate populations, Afghanistan and Pakistan face a potentially devastating health crisis after the new coronavirus erupted in neighbouring Iran.
Islamabad has closed official border crossings while Kabul has suspended all travel to the Islamic republic, which has reported 15 deaths out of nearly 100 infections -- making it one of the hardest hit countries outside the virus epicentre China.
But experts fear the measures could prove ineffective with thousands of people -- refugees fleeing violence, Shiite pilgrims, smugglers and migrants looking for work -- likely crossing the long, poorly patrolled frontiers every day.
Iran president slams US for spreading ‘fear’ over virus
President Hassan Rouhani accused the United States on Wednesday of trying to spread "fear" in Iran over a deadly outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Coronavirus has claimed the lives of 19 people among 139 infections in Iran, including the deputy health minister -- making it the deadliest outbreak outside China.
"We shouldn't let America mount a new virus on top of coronavirus that is called... extreme fear," Rouhani told a weekly cabinet meeting, a day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo accused Iran of suppressing information about the outbreak.
The Americans "themselves are struggling with coronavirus. Sixteen thousand people have died of influenza there but they don't talk about their own (dead)," Rouhani said.
