Dozens of koalas are dead at Australian plantation — but not because of fire
Dozens of koalas have been euthanized and some 80 more are being treated for injuries and starvation after their habitat was logged, prompting an Australian government investigation Monday.
Victoria’s environment department said the state’s conservation regulator was investigating a “very distressing incident” at a bluegum plantation near the coastal town of Portland that resulted in the deaths of dozens of koalas.
“If this is found to be due to deliberate human action, we expect the conservation regulator to act swiftly against those responsible,” the department said.
Those responsible could face steep fines under laws designed to protect Australia’s native wildlife.
The environment department said approximately 80 koalas had been removed from the plantation site over the weekend for medical treatment, while others had to be put down.
“Wildlife welfare assessment and triage will continue with qualified carers and vets,” the department said in a statement.
“Plans are being made to translocate remaining animals offsite if they are well enough to be moved.”
Friends of the Earth said the plantation was logged in December in what it called a “massacre” that left hundreds of koalas dead or injured.
The conservation group said the scale of the incident was uncovered when local residents witnessed dead koalas being bulldozed into piles in recent days.
The deaths come after devastating bushfires destroyed large swathes of koala habitat across Australia’s southeast and killed thousands of the animals, which are listed as “vulnerable” to extinction.
The Australian Forest Products Association said a forestry contractor harvested the land in November in accordance with strict wildlife protection rules before the remaining trees were later bulldozed after the contractor left.
“It is unclear as yet who bulldozed the trees with the koalas apparently still in them, but it is absolutely certain that this was not a plantation or a forestry company,” chief executive Ross Hampton told Nine newspapers.
“We support all those calling for the full force of the law to be applied to the perpetrator.”
The forestry industry lobby group has pledged to hold its own investigation into the incident.
China stocks crash on coronavirus fears after long market break
Chinese stocks crashed on Monday with some major shares quickly falling by the maximum daily limit as the country's investors got their first chance in more than a week to react to the spiralling coronavirus outbreak.
The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index dived 8.73 percent, or 259.83 points, to open at 2,716.70.
The Shenzhen Composite Index, which tracks stocks on China's second exchange, sank 8.99 percent, or 158.02 points, to 1,598.80.
The scale of the plunge was remarkable even by the standards of China's notoriously volatile share markets, indicating deep concern over the viral outbreak's economic impact.
Former federal prosecutor explains why a state or attorney general couldn’t prosecute Trump
Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner responded to a question from a follower asking why President Donald Trump couldn't be prosecuted from the New York attorney general or a group of states.
Attorney General Bill Barr and former special counsel Robert Mueller both decided that the Office of Legal Counsel decision saying that the president shouldn't be indicted because it can be distracting.
"We, at the outset, determined that, when it came to the president's culpability, we needed to go forward only after taking into account the OLC opinion that indicated that a sitting president cannot be indicted," Mueller testified.
Fact-Check: Criminal justice reform didn’t save Alice Johnson — Kim Kardashian did
President Donald Trump ran a factually inaccurate ad trying to promote his criminal justice reform using Alice Johnson as his spokesperson. The problem is that Alice Johnson was not a benefactor of Trump's criminal justice reform, she had thousands of Americans advocating on her behalf, and one, in particular, was Kim Kardashian, who went to the White House to lobby Trump personally.
Johnson was unfairly sent to prison for life using absurd drug laws in a failed criminal system. She was convicted in 1996 for being involved in a cocaine-trafficking organization. Trump granted her clemency; his criminal justice reform law wasn't involved at all.