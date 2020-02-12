Dried out: Trade war cuts US whiskey sales to EU
Europeans have developed a taste for American whiskey over the past decade but trade disputes have slashed US exports of the booze, an American trade group said Wednesday.
Washington and Brussels are in the midst of a multifaceted trade feud that included punitive US tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and the EU retaliating in June 2018 by slapping a 25 percent tax on some US goods, notably bourbon.
That took a chunk out of US whiskey exports to Europe last year, which fell by 27 percent, the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS) said.
US spirit exports worldwide fell by 14 percent in 2019, according to the council.
Renewed interest in Kentucky bourbon and Tennessee whiskey — which unlike Scotch whisky is made from corn — drove a 55 percent increase in spirits over the past 10 years.
“These great American Whiskey products that have been the toast of the global cocktail scene are struggling under the weight of the EU tariffs,” DISCUS President Chris Swonger said in a statement.
Amid another trade dispute over European subsidies to Airbus, the US in October imposed 25 percent tariffs on single-malt whisky from Scotland, and wine from France and Spain.
US officials say they are considering raising their tariffs to as much as 100 percent, and could widen the penalty list to add popular items such as cognac. DISCUS expects a decision on that by the end of this week.
The trade group is hopeful the truce in the trade war with China and a revised trade agreement with Canada and Mexico “will create new momentum for negotiations with the EU that will result in the immediate removal of retaliatory tariffs,” said Christine LoCascio head of public policy for DISCUS.
Sales of spirits remained healthy in the US in 2019, increasing by 5.3 percent to reach $29 billion.
Bourbons and whiskeys from the southern US drove the growth along with increased sales of rye, single malt scotch, tequila, mezcal and pre-mixed cocktails.
The sector continued to gain market share against wine and beer and now accounts for 37.8 percent of the total alcohol market in the United States.
© 2020 AFP
Oxford Dictionary updates ‘Yid’ definition to include Tottenham fans
The Oxford English Dictionary has updated its definition of the word "Yid" to include "a supporter of or player for Tottenham Hotspur Football Club", publishers announced Wednesday.
The word has often been deployed as a term of abuse against Jews but a section of Spurs' support has taken to using it in terrace chants.
North London club Tottenham have traditionally drawn a significant number of fans from the area's local Jewish community and this has led to anti-Semitic abuse from rival teams.
The OED, regarded as the leading dictionary of British English, has also added the closely related word "Yiddo" among a number of changes and new entries made in January.
Breaking Banner
Iowa Democratic Party chair resigns after caucus disaster
Bloomberg News reported Wednesday evening that Iowa Democratic Party chairman Troy Price has resigned.
The Iowa Caucus was generally regarded as a complete disaster after an app that was supposed to be used to report the caucus tally didn't work.
It was believed to be a coding error, not a nefarious breach in the technology, but it contributed to further questions about the safety of elections.
The story is still developing...
Breaking Banner
Trump and Bill Barr are ‘out of control’: Ex-White House counsel
On Wednesday, former White House counsel Bob Bauer wrote a blistering op-ed in The New York Times, warning that President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr are "out of control."
"The resignation of a Justice Department prosecutor over the sentencing of Roger Stone is a major event," wrote Bauer, who served in the White House under President Barack Obama. "The prosecutor, Jonathan Kravis, apparently concluded that he could not, in good conscience, remain in his post if the department leadership appeared to buckle under White House pressure to abandon a sentencing recommendation in the case of Mr. Stone, the associate of President Trump who was convicted of obstructing a congressional inquiry into Russian meddling in the 2016 election."