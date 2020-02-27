‘Drunk tweeting again?’ Matt Gaetz’s pledge to swear off PAC cash met with skepticism and derision

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told the crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday that he was done taking money from political action committees.

During his speech, Gaetz spouted his normal platitudes about defending President Donald Trump before shifting gears and making a pledge that would sound more appropriate for a speech delivered by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) or Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

“I’ve never turned tricks for Washington PACS, but, as of today, I’m done picking up their money in the nightstand,” Gaetz said. “I will never again accept a donation from a federal political action committee. Not one red cent. The American People are my only special interest.”

Gaetz’s claim was met with skepticism on the internet, as many doubted the arch-conservative congressman’s dedication to spurning special interest cash.

Check out some reactions below.

Are you drunk 🥴 tweeting again Matty 🤷🏼‍♂️ — Clark Tyler (@theibewbro) February 27, 2020

I hope you lose your license to practice law and you get sent home. — Amadahy D. Lake (@AmadahyD) February 27, 2020

Matt still turns tricks and only requires the guys to pay his bar tab. — KellyS (@KellyS_3pointOh) February 27, 2020

Someone's really desperate…

What did your Daddy Coverup now? — JulieA👉Yovanovitch A Profile In Courage! NO DMs (@JulieFAnderson2) February 27, 2020

Your money only comes in Rubles. — Mr. F (@RUMINT79) February 27, 2020

He says on stage at CPAC (a PAC). — MacGregor 🍑 (@m4cgr3g0r) February 27, 2020

😂😂😂 Political theatre! You are announcing this at CPAC. — Senora Barky (@BarkyB1) February 27, 2020

