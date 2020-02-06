Education Secretary Betsy DeVos personally funding scholarship for girl cited by Trump
PHILADELPHIA — At his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump singled out a Philadelphia fourth grader sitting in the audience and announced she was getting a scholarship so she could leave a “low-performing” school.Criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf for vetoing legislation that would have expanded school-choice programs, Trump said the girl, Janiyah Davis, had been on a scholarship waiting list and announced that a scholarship “has become available, is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.”The audience in the House chamber applauded as Janiyah stoo…
U.S. News
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos personally funding scholarship for girl cited by Trump
PHILADELPHIA — At his State of the Union address Tuesday, President Donald Trump singled out a Philadelphia fourth grader sitting in the audience and announced she was getting a scholarship so she could leave a “low-performing” school.Criticizing Gov. Tom Wolf for vetoing legislation that would have expanded school-choice programs, Trump said the girl, Janiyah Davis, had been on a scholarship waiting list and announced that a scholarship “has become available, is going to you, and you will soon be heading to the school of your choice.”The audience in the House chamber applauded as Janiyah stoo... (more…)
‘He put himself on the line to break the blacklist’: Hollywood mourns legendary actor Kirk Douglas
Hollywood mourned the death of legendary actor Kirk Douglas on Wednesday, one of the last giants of Hollywood's golden age and the star of such classics as "Spartacus" and "Ace in the Hole."
As news of the 103-year-old actor's death broke, celebrities took to social media to honor his legacy.
"Kirk retained his movie star charisma right to the end of his wonderful life and I'm honored to have been a small part of his last 45 years," director Steven Spielberg said in a statement. "I will miss his handwritten notes, letters and fatherly advice, and his wisdom and courage -- even beyond such a breathtaking body of work -- are enough to inspire me for the rest of mine."
Americans prepare to take to the streets in 270+ cities to protest ‘Republican cover-up’ in Trump impeachment`
With the Senate expected to vote largely along party lines to acquit President Donald Trump on Wednesday, thousands of people are planning to take part in demonstrations at more than 270 locations across the U.S. to condemn Republican senators for turning what was supposed to be a trial into a "cover-up" by refusing to allow witnesses and additional documentary evidence.
The "Reject the Cover-Up" protests—organized by coalition of progressive advocacy groups including Stand Up America, Common Cause, and Public Citizen—are scheduled to begin on Wednesday at 5:30pm local time.
Find an event near you."Trump won't be exonerated," Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, said in a statement. "Here's what the dictionary says 'exonerated' means: To absolve someone from blame for a fault or wrongdoing, especially after due consideration of the case. The Senate will not find Trump without fault or wrongdoing—and a majority plainly believe he did commit wrongdoing. And the Senate assuredly did not give due consideration to the case."