Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden eviscerate Bloomberg on his nondisclosure agreements with women over harassment
Women who have worked for Michael Bloomberg’s companies have had nondisclosure agreements that bar then from discussing the complaints they had against either Bloomberg himself or male employees of his companies. During the debate, the former New York City mayor was hammered for refusing to allow those women out of the NDAs.
Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasted him first, demanding to know the number of women that signed NDAs and how many of them have been released. Bloomberg dodged the inquiry, but Warren refused to let him escape.
“How many is that?” she asked.
“Let me finish,” he snapped.
“How many?” she probed again.
After Warren spoke, former Vice President Joe Biden gave props to Mayor Pete Buttigieg who was bound by an NDA and worked to get out of it because to him transparency was important. He then explained that the way these NDAs work is that the women should have the power to release themselves from it.
Here are 3 winners and 3 losers from the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate
Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg joined the other leading Democratic presidential primary candidates Wednesday night in the fieriest evening of the race so far.
His presence on the stage drew fire from the other candidates, but it also seemed to change the overall tone of the debate, with more attacks, counter-attacks, and passion than was generally seen earlier in the campaign.
Here’s a (necessarily subjective!) list of the winners and losers from the fray:
Winners
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) — Warren hit her stride right as the debate started by attacking Bloomberg for his record on the mistreatment of women, racist policies, and his tax returns. She repeatedly came back to skewer the former mayor, making herself the biggest and most notable presence in the debate. But importantly, she also continuously brought the discussion back to the issues she cares about — like expanding health care, environmental justice, and consumer protection — while getting in digs at the other candidates on the stage.
Michael Bloomberg ‘lost everything’ in Las Vegas: MSNBC analyst
Senior editor for "The Root," Jason Johnson, concluded that the biggest loser of the Democratic debate in Las Vegas Wednesday was Michael Bloomberg, but not merely because of his debate performance.
"The big new name was going to be Michael Bloomberg," he said. "This was probably the most expensive night in Vegas I've ever seen. He lost everything. This guy has spent $320 million. He had the opportunity to stand on stage, and appear to be an equal, and he looked bored. He looked disenchanted. He stumbled over obvious questions that anybody would have anticipated about sexual harassment and stop and frisk. I thought it was a bad night for him."
Pro-immigration protesters interrupt Joe Biden’s closing statement at debate
Former Vice President Joe Biden's closing statement was interrupted by protesters at Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate.
As Biden began his remarks, demonstrators began shouting about the Obama administration's record on deportations.
WATCH: Protesters interrupt the #DemDebate as the debate nears end. pic.twitter.com/TKCn6eIEsN
— NBC News (@NBCNews) February 20, 2020