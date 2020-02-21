Quantcast
Elizabeth Warren breaks out bat signal-like campaign sign as campaigns hustle on the eve of Nevada caucuses

Published

16 mins ago

on

Democratic 2020 hopefuls campaigned into the night on Friday on the eve of the Nevada caucuses.

The “first in the west” caucuses will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Almost 75,000 voters took advantage of the new early voting process, which allows voters to rank their top three candidates. Those results will then be sent to the voter’s precinct, allowing them to participate in their local caucus.

That number is significant as only 84,000 Nevadans caucused in 2016.

Here are some of the images from Nevada:

Devin Nunes is livid at report he helped Trump’s White House: ‘Who the hell is leaking this?’

Published

3 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

The ranking Republican on the House Intelligence Committee is suing Washington, DC's hometown newspaper.

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) announced that he was suing The Washington Post during a Friday appearance on Fox News.

“A senior U.S. intelligence official told lawmakers last week that Russia wants to see President Trump reelected, viewing his administration as more favorable to the Kremlin’s interests, according to people who were briefed on the comments,” The Washington Post reported Thursday. “Trump learned about Pierson’s remarks from Rep. Devin Nunes (Calif.), the committee’s ranking Republican and a staunch Trump ally, said one person familiar with the matter.”

Bernie Sanders responds to report that Russia is intervening to boost his campaign

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 21, 2020

By

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) urged Russia to stay out of the upcoming 2020 election in response to a new Washington Post article, which reported Friday that the Democratic frontrunner has been briefed by U.S. officials that the foreign government is trying to boost his candidacy.

“I don’t care, frankly, who Putin wants to be president,” Sanders told the outlet. “My message to Putin is clear: stay out of American elections, and as president I will make sure that you do."

