Elizabeth Warren breaks out bat signal-like campaign sign as campaigns hustle on the eve of Nevada caucuses
Democratic 2020 hopefuls campaigned into the night on Friday on the eve of the Nevada caucuses.
The “first in the west” caucuses will begin at 10:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.
Almost 75,000 voters took advantage of the new early voting process, which allows voters to rank their top three candidates. Those results will then be sent to the voter’s precinct, allowing them to participate in their local caucus.
That number is significant as only 84,000 Nevadans caucused in 2016.
Here are some of the images from Nevada:
It's like she has her own bat signal. #WinWithWarren https://t.co/yD6zWAbJ1B
— Sandi Behrns 🔥 (@SandiBehrns) February 22, 2020
Awaiting Bernie Sanders in a preserve. Maybe there will be a laser light show!! pic.twitter.com/RP95utv7yW
— Matt Berman (@Mr_Berman) February 22, 2020
And Pete Buttigieg is speaking your AFSCME members at Doña Maria’s for his fourth stop of the day here in Nevada. One more day ‘til caucuses. pic.twitter.com/4BV1WMjhpq
— DJ Judd (@DJJudd) February 22, 2020
.@JoeBiden on his confidence in the Nevada caucus process: "There's been a lot of early voting. People waiting in lines I'm told up to four hours in some cases to vote. You walk in, and I don't think people know how it works… It's complicated." #AMRstaff pic.twitter.com/FXiwYd1CFG
— Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) February 21, 2020
One Castro brother is returning from Nevada campaigning for @ewarren, the other is about to board to Nevada campaigning for @ewarren. pic.twitter.com/tMHfzpWmGC
— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) February 21, 2020
.@PeteButtigieg rolled out his “Plan to Protect Nevada’s Public Lands and Wilderness Heritage,” in the most fitting setting at the Clark County Wetlands – meeting with Native American leaders and environmental activists. pic.twitter.com/ZymhW3lmpl
— Vanessa Yurkevich (@VanessaCNN) February 22, 2020
At a town hall in Las Vegas tonight, Elizabeth Warren dings Bernie by name for not wanting to get rid of the filibuster.
“We cannot give a veto to those who want to block real change.” pic.twitter.com/Y5afRhyaMJ
— Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) February 22, 2020
