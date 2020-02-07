Elizabeth Warren has been ‘virtually erased’ — despite outperforming Joe Biden: journalist
On Monday night, February 3, Democrats all over the United States were anxious to find out who won the 2020 Democratic Iowa Caucuses. But thanks to a malfunction with a vote-counting app, Iowa Democrats were still counting the votes three days later — and on Friday morning, February 7, it remained unclear whether the winner was former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg or Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, although Buttigieg seemed to be slightly ahead in the vote count (with former Vice President Joe Biden in a disappointing fourth place). Journalist Joan Walsh, in an article for The Nation, asserts that the mainstream media have been missing an important story: Sen. Elizabeth Warren, seemingly in third place, outperformed Biden in Iowa.
“Iowa conventional wisdom says there are only ‘three tickets out’ of the caucuses, and yet, coverage has curiously overlooked the woman who got one of them: Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren,” Walsh observes. “From the moment cable networks switched from her caucus night rally speech to Biden’s, Warren has been virtually erased. As the fight for first place continued into Thursday, I have watched cable news panels mention Warren only in passing, if at all.”
Warren, Walsh emphasizes, “clearly beat the Democratic frontrunner Biden.”
“Despite being derided as a New England progressive who might not connect with heavily rural and suburban Iowa,” Walsh explains, Warren “beat two rivals who were said to have the inside track with those voters: Biden and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who came in at a disappointing fifth place.”
Many pundits have been stressing that if Biden, after being disappointed in Iowa, doesn’t perform well in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, his campaign could be in trouble — and that a poor performance in that New England state could weaken his “firewall” of support in the forthcoming South Carolina Democratic Primary. But Walsh poses a question: what happens if Biden’s campaign falls apart and Democrats fear that Buttigieg is too inexperienced?
“The conventional wisdom is that Buttigieg would be the ‘moderate’ beneficiary if Biden and Klobuchar depart,” Walsh notes. “That’s certainly possible. But for anyone concerned that the 38-year-old former South Bend mayor doesn’t have the experience to run the country, Warren might provide an alternative.”
Former South Korea spy chief jailed for political meddling
A former South Korean spy chief received a seven-year jail sentence Friday for using taxpayer money for political meddling in favour of the then conservative government, among other charges.
Won Sei-hoon, 69, who led the National Intelligence Service (NIS) from 2009-2013, paid civilians to post favourable online comments about the administration.
Under Won's leadership the agency had "lost the trust of the citizens" and its role to protect national security had also been "seriously damaged", Seoul Central District Court said.
Won was convicted of nine charges from 2017 to 2018, including using NIS funds to bribe former conservative president Lee Myung-bak, and hiring civilians to produce online comments to sway public opinion in favour of Lee's administration.
Breaking Banner
Lev Parnas hands Democrats a new treasure trove of photos and videos that go far beyond Trump impeachment: CNN
According to a report from CNN's Vicky Ward, former Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas has handed Democratic investigators a treasure trove of previously unseen photographs and videos that bear out his contention that he was working closely with Donald Trump's attorney despite disavowals.
The report notes, "Stored in devices seized from Lev Parnas by law enforcement, there's a 34-second cell phone video of Rudy Giuliani relishing a bullfight. There are also photos of Donald Trump's personal attorney posing with two matadors, a flamenco dancer twirling her skirt and an image of the father of Venezuela's opposition leader beside a tray of hors d'oeuvres on the lawn of a Spanish castle."
What’s a church? That can depend on the eye of the beholder or paperwork filed with the IRS
In 2016, the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association told the Internal Revenue Service that it no longer wanted to be treated merely as a tax-exempt religious organization, free from the obligation to pay taxes on its income. Instead, the association – a Charlotte, North Carolina-based group that produces evangelical events, celebrates the legacy of Billy Graham and proselytizes about Jesus Christ – wanted the IRS to recognize it as a church.