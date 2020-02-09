Elizabeth Warren takes hilarious shot at Mike Pence for being Trump’s lapdog
Vice President Mike Pence has been the source of many hilarious memes for the way he gazes adoringly at President Donald Trump. In a moment of candor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dropped what some are calling epic “white lady shade.”
Speaking in New Hampshire Sunday night, Warren was asked by a supporter who could be her vice president. However, the way the person asked the question was what made the audience roll with laughter.
“Who is going to be your Mike Pence?” the man asked. “Who is going to look at you with adoring eyes?”
“I already have a dog,” Warren joked.
Watch the moment below:
Audience Member: “Who is going to be your Mike Pence? Who is going to look at you with adoring eyes?”
Elizabeth Warren: “I already have a dog.”
Warren would dismantle Trump in a debate with her quick-wittedness. pic.twitter.com/MBKOE8Pd5t
— Ryan Knight 🏳️🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) February 10, 2020
China inflation rises as coronavirus disrupts supply chains
China consumer prices rose at their highest rate in more than eight years, official data showed Monday, with inflation more than expected on the back of Lunar New Year demand and a deadly virus outbreak.
Beijing had already been battling a slowing domestic economy before the new coronavirus emerged, disrupting businesses, travel and supply chains.
The consumer price index (CPI), a key gauge of retail inflation, came in at 5.4 percent last month on-year, up from 4.5 percent in December -- with prices of pork and fresh vegetables pushing up costs.
Food prices spiked 20.6 percent.
Oscars kick off in Hollywood with musical medley and political attacks
The Oscars kicked off in Hollywood Sunday with a vibrant musical medley, a comedy bit from Steve Martin and Chris Rock -- and a first acting Academy Award for veteran star Brad Pitt.
Tinseltown's biggest night is expected to see war epic "1917" battle South Korean thriller "Parasite" for glory, as a row swirls over the lack of minorities on the star-studded nominee list.
"We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films and I'm so proud to stand here as a black, queer artist," singer Janelle Monae said pointedly as she led the spirited opening musical number with Billy Porter.
Breaking Banner
New York City police association wages ‘war’ on mayor after he posts touching message about assassinated cop
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has seemingly been in a non-stop battle with the New York City police since he came into office demanding they stop killing Black people. But in a new twist, the mayor issued a statement about the recent shooting death of a police officer in the city.
"This was a premeditated assassination attempt against New York's Finest. It was also an attack on ALL New Yorkers and everything we believe in. This MUST be a city where everyone can live in peace and respect. This individual attempted to destroy that. We will not let him win," de Blasio tweeted.
The Official Twitter page for the Sergeants Benevolent Association responded to the comment with an all-out attack.