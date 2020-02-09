Elizabeth Warren takes hilarious shot at Mike Pence for being Trump’s lapdog

Vice President Mike Pence has been the source of many hilarious memes for the way he gazes adoringly at President Donald Trump. In a moment of candor, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) dropped what some are calling epic “white lady shade.”

Speaking in New Hampshire Sunday night, Warren was asked by a supporter who could be her vice president. However, the way the person asked the question was what made the audience roll with laughter.

“Who is going to be your Mike Pence?” the man asked. “Who is going to look at you with adoring eyes?”

“I already have a dog,” Warren joked.

Watch the moment below:

Audience Member: “Who is going to be your Mike Pence? Who is going to look at you with adoring eyes?” Elizabeth Warren: “I already have a dog.” Warren would dismantle Trump in a debate with her quick-wittedness. pic.twitter.com/MBKOE8Pd5t — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) February 10, 2020