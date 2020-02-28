Emaciated lion Jupiter returning home to ‘mother’
Emaciated with a vacant gaze and without the strength to stand upright, 20-year-old lion Jupiter’s life is in danger.
But authorities are acting to try to save him after he was discovered in a “critical state.”
Leading attempts to restore Jupiter to full health is the woman who rescued him from the circus where he was born and brought him up as her “son” from the age of three months.
Ana Julia Torres has run the Villa Lorena animal sanctuary in Cali, Colombia for more than 30 years.
But in April 2019, environmental authorities confiscated Jupiter over a lack of required documentation and accusations that Torres was mistreating hundreds of wild animals, most of which arrived at her sanctuary showing signs of previous mistreatment.
When Jupiter was transferred to the Los Caimanes zoo in the department of Cordoba he weighed 250 kilograms (550 pounds), Torres said. Now his weight is down to just 90 kilos.
When the zoo closed he was taken to a nearby facility.
“Clearly he was locked up and that’s when he started losing weight,” said Torres, who claimed she had felt a mother’s instinct that her progeny needed her help.
“He hasn’t eaten for several days. It’s a fact that an animal deteriorates” in such conditions, she said.
Dramatic pictures of Jupiter have gone viral on social media where a campaign was launched to help him.
Defense Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo announced the lion would be sent home on an air force plane.
“This animal should never have left, nor been mistreated,” said Cali’s mayor Jorge Ivan Ospina.
He said local authorities were looking into building “appropriate” accommodation for Jupiter while the attorney general’s office and police opened an animal cruelty enquiry.
Animal cruelty can be punished with up to three years in prison and a $12,000 fine.
Crucially, though, this king of the jungle — who has never set foot in one — is going home where his former carer is hoping to nurse him back to health.
“This love that he and I have for each other will save him,” said Torres.
“That’s the connection between a mother and a child.”
Photo: Cali Mayor’s Office/AFP / Guillermo Gutiérrez / Alcaldia de Cali
IOC committed to Tokyo Games, wary of virus ‘elephant’: Pound
Olympic chiefs will not consider cancelling or postponing this summer's Tokyo Games over the coronavirus unless the World Health Organisation or other regulatory body advises to do so, a senior IOC official said Thursday.
Senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Dick Pound told AFP there had been no discussion about a possible cancellation of the games over the COVID-19 outbreak.
Pound said the IOC would only seek to rearrange the Tokyo Games if given specific advice to do so by international authorities.
"The IOC and the Tokyo organisers would not cancel or postpone or do anything else regarding the games absent some very serious and specific admonitions or regulations stemming from the WHO or the appropriate regulatory authorities," Pound told AFP.
Trump isn’t managing the coronavirus crisis or anything else – He just spent an hour in the White House with Diamond & Silk
President Donald Trump isn't doing anything except campaigning. Inside the Oval Office or outside the White House, Trump is only doing those things he think will help him get re-elected.
Take Thursday. Less than 24 hours after holding a 75-minute press conference, lying about – actually minimizing – the coronavirus threat, Trump has done nothing to reassure Americans or the markets. He has done nothing to amp up the federal government's response to the impending pandemic.
What did Trump do?
He spent over a hour hanging out with right wing activists including "Diamond & Silk," and Candace Owens, the former Turning Point USA communications director who left the college group after appearing to defend Hitler.
Key missteps at the CDC have set back its ability to detect the potential spread of coronavirus
As the highly infectious coronavirus jumped from China to country after country in January and February, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention lost valuable weeks that could have been used to track its possible spread in the United States because it insisted upon devising its own test.
The federal agency shunned the World Health Organization test guidelines used by other countries and set out to create a more complicated test of its own that could identify a range of similar viruses. But when it was sent to labs across the country in the first week of February, it didn’t work as expected. The CDC test correctly identified COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus. But in all but a handful of state labs, it falsely flagged the presence of the other viruses in harmless samples.