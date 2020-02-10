Quantcast
Embattled AG Bill Barr warns of ‘cycle of violence’ if the public lacks trust in law enforcement

The Attorney General of the United States has been facing a credibility crisis after paraphrasing special counsel Robert Mueller’s report in a manner that was later revealed to be completely misleading.

Since then, Barr’s credibility problems have continued to grow as his critics say his actions show him acting like the president’s defense counsel, instead of the top law enforcement official in America.

The critics worried that such action would undermine the legitimacy of the DOJ among the majority of Americans who do not approve of the president’s conduct in office.

Barr seemed to admit such a dynamic exists during a Monday speech to the National Sheriff’s Association when he noted the shooting of two New York City Police Department officers.

“And they come against a backdrop of cynicism and disrespect toward law enforcement that has propelled a cycle of violence and distrust between police officers and the communities they serve,” Barr warned.

“This is a very disturbing trend. Without trust between the public and the police, all of us will be less safe,” he admitted.

“It is therefore incumbent on everyone to work together to reverse this trend,” Barr urged.

Utah Committee unanimously votes for bill decriminalizing polygamy

Lawmakers in Utah supported a bill that decriminalizes polygamy in the state, The Salt Lake Tribune reported Monday.

The newspaper noted the testimony of Shirlee Draper, who said she feared outsiders growing up in a polygamous community.

“All of them were kidnappers,” Draper said, “because we knew that was a fate we could suffer.”

"She testified alongside the bill’s sponsor, Spanish Fork Republican Sen. Deidre Henderson, who argued to her Senate colleagues that the state’s current law classifying polygamy as a felony is unenforceable absent other crimes," the newspaper reported.

A ticking time bomb from the big banks could cause the next recession — and ‘King of Debt’ Trump doesn’t care

The art of hiding multi-trillions of dollars of debt has found an eager accomplice, the businessman who once proudly proclaimed, "I love debt":  Donald J. Trump.

The King of Debt is now in control of an obscure federal watchdog agency intended to prevent derivatives—complicate financial instruments that billionaire businessman Warren Buffett once described as "Weapons of Mass Destruction"—from causing the Great Recession of 2008. Intended is the keyword. The agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), was hog-tied by big money interests long before the first whiff of bank failure could drift from Wall Street's canyons.

