‘Enough is enough’: Democratic Party Chair Tom Perez calls for recanvass of Iowa caucus results after discrepancies foundd

Published

5 mins ago

on

Tom Perez, the Chairman of the Democratic National Committee, has called on the Iowa Democratic Party to perform a recanvass of the results. The New York Times Thursday reported the results were “riddled with inconsistencies and other flaws,” but assured the “mistakes do not appear intentional.”

Trump’s mental deterioration threatens public health as much as the coronavirus: Yale psychiatrist

Published

4 hours ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

Fletcher Knebel’s novel, Night of Camp David, makes a mental health professional of our day envious.

The U.S. secretary of defense says: “If anyone of the three [involved in the nuclear decision] blows his top, we’ve got a right and a duty to know it as soon as possible. Then we’ve got to insulate him from the decision....” A senator, military personnel and even the vice president deliberate rationally and appropriately on the president’s mental health, when it is not even bad.

Sanders’ $25 million January haul more than any other Democrat raised in any full quarter of 2019

Published

5 hours ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

"Working class Americans giving $18 at a time are putting our campaign in a strong position to compete in states all over the map."

Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign announced Thursday that it raised a staggering $25 million in the month of January alone, by far the biggest fundraising month of the senator's campaign and a larger haul than his 2020 Democratic rivals posted in any full quarter of 2019.

"Bernie's multi-racial, multi-generational, people-driven movement for change is fueling 2020's most aggressive campaign for president."—Faiz Shakir, Sanders campaign manager

Report from New Hampshire: Joe Biden faces an uphill battle after a dismal showing in Iowa

Published

6 hours ago

on

February 6, 2020

By

WESTMORELAND, N.H.– Rick Merkt was showing me around his 150-acre yard, which includes a mountain, when his neighbor Woody came along in a Subaru and stopped to chat.Merkt and I had been discussing the state of the Democratic presidential primary race in the wake of former vice president Joe Biden’s dismal performance in the Iowa caucuses on Monday.Woody, who is an aging baby-boomer like both us, had some thoughts on the presidential race as well. But in typical Granite State fashion he had a roundabout way of expressing them.After Merkt introduced us, Woody looked at my hat.“Nice hat,” he sai... (more…)

