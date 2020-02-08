Enraged Trump lashes out at two senators with insults after they voted to convict him for abuse of power

President Donald Trump issued angry tweets against two United States senators who voted to convict him following his impeachment trial.

The first object of Trump’s scorn was Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), who voted to convict Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Can’t say I mind the fact that the great people of West Virginia are furious at their puppet Democrat Senator, Joe Manchin,” Trump wrote, without offering any evidence. “They will never forget his phony vote on the Impeachment Hoax.”

“All he had to do is read the Transcripts, sadly, which he wouldn’t understand anyway,” Trump claimed, despite the fact a lack of any transcripts of the call being released was part of his obstruction of Congress and a memo on the call was incriminating enough to be included in the evidence of abuse of power.

Trump then expanded his ire to include Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who was the GOP standard-bearer in 2008.

“But, just like the people of West Virginia will no longer look at weak & pathetic Joe Manchin the same (I got the Pension Bill approved, Manchin couldn’t do it), the wonderful people of Utah will never look at ‘grandstander’ Mitt Romney with anything but contempt & disgust!” Trump claimed, again without evidence.

