Eric Trump rages against Scottish lawmaker for suggesting president’s family engaged in money laundering

Published

52 mins ago

on

President Donald Trump’s son Eric is attacking a Scottish Green Party leader after he called for an investigation into the money behind a land purchase.

Lawmaker Patrick Harvie “said there were reasonable grounds for suspecting that the US president, or people he is connected with, ‘have been involved in serious crime,’” said The Scotsman in a report.

Scottish publication “The National” quoted the younger Trump attacking Harvie as “an irrelevant and spineless politician.”

During the weekly questioning of leaders, Harvie explained that there were still “big questions” over Trump’s business dealings.

“The purchase of the Menie Estate and the Turnberry golf resort were part of Trump’s huge cash spending spree in the midst of a global financial crisis, while his son was bragging about ‘money pouring in from Russia,'” he said. “The US House Of Representatives has heard testimony that states: We saw patterns of buying and selling that we thought were suggestive of money laundering.”

“The testimony went on to express particular concern about ‘the golf courses in Scotland and Ireland,'” he added.

The government has the power to investigate why Trump’s “known sources of income do not explain where the money came from for those huge cash transactions,” he explained.

But the president’s younger son called the comments  “disgusting,” and said that they were made without any evidence, and “reckless, irresponsible and unbecoming for a member of the Scottish Parliament.”

“An irrelevant and spineless politician, Mr Harvie has long expressed deep-seated animus toward the Trump Organization, its principals and its projects, making wildly inappropriate allegations to advance his own political agenda and gain attention,” the president’s company said in a statement. “Over the past decade, the Trump Organization has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in Scotland while creating thousands of jobs.”

“Mr Harvie is a disgrace to the Scottish Parliament,” the statement continued. “His conduct does not serve the best interests of the Scottish people and he should be admonished and sanctioned for his conduct. We demand that he immediately retract his libelous statements failing which we will hold him fully accountable.”

Read the full report at “The National.”


