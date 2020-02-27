Even Fox News shows Trump trailing in 2020 amid market crash and fear over COVID-19
The expanding COVID-19 epidemic and stock market crashes are not the only bad news for President Donald Trump this week.
A new Fox News poll shows Trump trailing six different Democrats in head-to-head matchups.
The poll showed Trump trailing former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Head-To-Head Polling:
Sanders/Trump: 49% – 42%
Biden/Trump: 49% – 41%
Bloomberg/Trump: 48% – 40%
Warren/Trump: 46% – 43%
Buttigieg/Trump: 45% – 42%
Klobuchar/Trump: 44% – 43%
Fox News / February 26, 2020 / n=1000 / MOE 3% / Telephonehttps://t.co/Y2uk5XBFDo
— Polling USA (@USA_Polling) February 27, 2020
