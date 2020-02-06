Ex-doctor launched profane tirade against ‘leftwing slut’ after his medical license was yanked for QAnon rants

Pushing QAnon conspiracy theories has resulted in professional consequences for one former doctor.

“A Sydney psychiatrist who posted “bizarre” alt-right conspiracy theories he claimed were the directives of US President Donald Trump to his practice’s official website has been struck off the medical register,” Australian Associated Press reports.

“The Dee Why doctor Russell Everard McGregor claimed Trump had taped evidence of a global Satanist paedophile network, that 9/11 was faked, and that the [Australian Broadcasting Corporation] was part of an international deep state network covering up the crimes of the elite,” the Australian AP reported. “Many of the 300-plus posts from 2018 onwards related to the debunked QAnon conspiracy that suggests Trump is leading a crusade against ‘deep state’ forces who protect satanic paedophile rings.”

“The blog was only uncovered after McGregor submitted a detailed complaint to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency about an alleged affair between his wife and a colleague,” the wire-service added.

McGregor reported went on a misogynistic tirade after being told of the decision.

“When the council chair called to say his registration had been suspended, he called her a ‘filthy dirty f*cking leftwing slut’ and claimed she ‘knowingly used the power of political correctness to inflict woman to male intimidation and assault against [him],'” Australian AP reported.

