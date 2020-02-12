Ex-federal prosecutor bashes leniency for Roger Stone — because he did everything he could to obstruct justice

Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi explained that Roger Stone doesn’t deserve to get off with a slap on the wrist for obstructing justice.

Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Rossi said that this judicial intrusion by President Donald Trump is yet another example of him overstepping his authority.

“What’s unsettling about the president’s actions is we just went through a Senate trial, an impeachment process where the president was allegedly committing textbook bribery, extortion, and abusing his office under the Constitution, and we heard some pretty damning testimony in the Senate trial,” Rossi said. “And what really unsettles me is a former prosecutor for almost 30 years is when a person makes it through a storm, a criminal justice storm, and they learn nothing from the process.”

ADVERTISEMENT

CNN host Brooke Baldwin noted that Trump has been on a kind of revenge tour, firing people and demanding that they be further punished by their agency or military branch.

“What also unsettles me, he’s now trying to put his thumb on the scale regarding the Roger Stone sentencing, and I don’t care what main justice says and the attorney general, his tweet to how many millions of people affected the main justice recommendation,” Rossi said.

Baldwin recalled when Trump went off on former Attorney General Loretta Lynch talking to former President Bill Clinton on the tarmac of an airport while Hillary Clinton was under investigation. What Barr has done is far beyond that.

Rossi went on to recall that Roger Stone actually threatened to kill a witness.

“I indicted a state prosecutor for witness tampering, so what Roger Stone did wasn’t some low-level drug case, it was the major leagues,” he said. “This was whether the Russians infected our democratic process. It doesn’t get any bigger than that and Roger Stone did everything in his power to obstruct that investigation, which to me was right and just, and the Mueller report, both volumes, one and two are a treasure-trove of improper actions by the president.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch the full comments below: