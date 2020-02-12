Ex-federal prosecutor bashes leniency for Roger Stone — because he did everything he could to obstruct justice
Former federal prosecutor Gene Rossi explained that Roger Stone doesn’t deserve to get off with a slap on the wrist for obstructing justice.
Speaking to CNN Wednesday, Rossi said that this judicial intrusion by President Donald Trump is yet another example of him overstepping his authority.
“What’s unsettling about the president’s actions is we just went through a Senate trial, an impeachment process where the president was allegedly committing textbook bribery, extortion, and abusing his office under the Constitution, and we heard some pretty damning testimony in the Senate trial,” Rossi said. “And what really unsettles me is a former prosecutor for almost 30 years is when a person makes it through a storm, a criminal justice storm, and they learn nothing from the process.”
CNN host Brooke Baldwin noted that Trump has been on a kind of revenge tour, firing people and demanding that they be further punished by their agency or military branch.
“What also unsettles me, he’s now trying to put his thumb on the scale regarding the Roger Stone sentencing, and I don’t care what main justice says and the attorney general, his tweet to how many millions of people affected the main justice recommendation,” Rossi said.
Baldwin recalled when Trump went off on former Attorney General Loretta Lynch talking to former President Bill Clinton on the tarmac of an airport while Hillary Clinton was under investigation. What Barr has done is far beyond that.
Rossi went on to recall that Roger Stone actually threatened to kill a witness.
“I indicted a state prosecutor for witness tampering, so what Roger Stone did wasn’t some low-level drug case, it was the major leagues,” he said. “This was whether the Russians infected our democratic process. It doesn’t get any bigger than that and Roger Stone did everything in his power to obstruct that investigation, which to me was right and just, and the Mueller report, both volumes, one and two are a treasure-trove of improper actions by the president.”
Watch the full comments below:
CNN
Trump’s DOJ meddling just made it ‘easier’ for judge to throw the book at Roger Stone: ex-US attorney
Even though the Department of Justice has lowered its sentencing recommendation for Trump-supporting felon Roger Stone, one former U.S. attorney told CNN on Wednesday that it's still possible that Judge Amy Berman Jackson will throw the book at the president's convicted ally.
Specifically, attorney Harry Litman said that the DOJ's decision to backtrack on its original sentencing recommendation would make it "easier" for Judge Jackson to slap Stone with a nine-year prison sentence for charges of perjury, witness tampering, and obstruction of justice.
"My guess is that she returns to the guidelines sentence," Litman said.
CNN
Susan Collins lashes out at reporters for tying her impeachment acquittal to Trump’s subversion of the DOJ
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) expressed anger at members of the press on Wednesday for linking her vote to acquit President Donald Trump to his continued subversion of the Justice Department.
Collins' remarks came after Trump was accused of pressing Attorney General William Barr and the DOJ to reduce the sentencing recommendations for longtime friend Roger Stone, who was found guilty of witness tampering in former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation.
Collins is on record defending her acquittal vote with the argument that the president had learned his lesson. But on Wednesday, she insisted that her vote could not predict Trump's future actions.
CNN
‘Straight-up assault on the rule of law’: CNN reporter blasts Trump’s weaponization of the DOJ
On Wednesday, CNN White House correspondent John Harwood broke down President Donald Trump's post-impeachment conduct — and the danger it poses to democracy.
"When you put it all together ... those other cases of retaliation, the statements he's made about Adam Schiff hasn't paid the price yet, the invitation to Rudy Giuliani to submit information about the Bidens to the Justice Department, there's no other way to look at this than as a straight up assault on the rule of law," said Harwood.
"The question is, what will constrain it?" continued Harwood. "The president, as I've written on cnn.com this morning, is the first American president we had who does not recognize our society's distinctions between truth or falsity, right or wrong, morality or immorality. And that means there's every reason to expect more of this as we go forward. The one possible break on his actions are Republicans in the United States Senate. They have given no indication so far, beyond mild and ineffectual expressions of concern, that they're going to do anything about it."