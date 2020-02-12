Quantcast
Ex-GOP senator unloads on former colleagues for their 'fatigue' in challenging Trump's abuses of power

5 mins ago

On Wednesday, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sharply criticized his erstwhile colleagues in the Washington Post for failing to act in any meaningful way to restrain President Donald Trump during a week in which he has retaliated against impeachment witnesses, weaponized the Justice Department, and allegedly worked to strong-arm prosecutors out of a sentencing recommendation for his former campaign strategist Roger Stone.

“It should be a big moment for Republicans who have argued against this textbook concentration of power for years, whether it’s dealing with our government or autocratic governments abroad,” said Flake. “But I don’t see it. There is so much fatigue, in terms of challenging the president.”

Flake, who retired from the Senate in 2019, was legislatively a supporter of Trump, voting for nearly all of his desired bills and judicial nominees. However, he consistently criticized the president for his attacks on independent institutions and the rule of law, which made him an enemy of Trump and his supporters.

In his final months of office, he blocked judicial nominees in an attempt to force Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to take up bills to prevent Trump from firing special counsel Robert Mueller — a gambit that failed when McConnell simply ran out the clock to his exit from office and the arrival of a slightly larger Republican majority.


Ex-GOP senator unloads on former colleagues for their 'fatigue' in challenging Trump's abuses of power

February 12, 2020

4 mins ago

February 12, 2020

On Wednesday, former Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) sharply criticized his erstwhile colleagues in the Washington Post for failing to act in any meaningful way to restrain President Donald Trump during a week in which he has retaliated against impeachment witnesses, weaponized the Justice Department, and allegedly worked to strong-arm prosecutors out of a sentencing recommendation for his former campaign strategist Roger Stone.

Televangelist urges people to drink liquid silver to stave off coronavirus

February 12, 2020

1 hour ago

February 12, 2020

By

On Wednesday, Right Wing Watch reported that televangelist Jim Bakker is urging his followers to drink a solution of colloidal silver to protect themselves from coronavirus — and a guest who was selling it promised that a dose will cure them and strengthen their immune system within 12 hours.

"Well, let's say it hasn't been tested on this strain of the coronavirus," said his guest. "But it's been tested on other strains of the coronavirus and has been able to eliminate it within 12 hours. Totally eliminate it, kills it, deactivates it. And then it boosts your immune system, so then you can support the recovery, because when you kill the virus, then the immune system comes into action to clear it out. So you want a vibrant immune system as well as an ability to deactivate these viruses."

James Comey claps back at Trump after deranged Oval Office rant asking why he isn't in jail

February 12, 2020

1 hour ago

February 12, 2020

By

Former FBI Director James Comey is clapping back against President Donald Trump's false allegations and attacks on him.

Trump said that it was unfair that prosecutors recommended such a high sentence for Roger Stone when Comey hadn't been jailed. Comey not only hasn't been convicted of a crime or even charged with one, so it's unclear what Comey would be jailed for.

"You have murderers and drug addicts that don't get nine years," the president said during a press availability Wednesday. "Nine years for doing something that no one can even define what he did."

Stone was convicted of seven felonies involving obstruction of justice and aggravated witness tampering for his threats to kill one of the witnesses.

