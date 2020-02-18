Ex-Trump adviser flails wildly after CNN guest dismantles his ‘best economy ever’ talking points

Stephen Moore, a former economic adviser for President Donald Trump, flailed wildly on CNN when Washington Post business columnist Catherine Rampell schooled him about the real facts behind the economy.

During the debate, Rampell argued that the economy right now isn’t all that different from the economy under former President Barack Obama, as GDP growth remains stuck under 3 percent, wage growth has remained sluggish, and job growth has actually slowed down in the first three years of Trump’s presidency compared to the last three years of Obama’s presidency.

Even more damning, Rampell said, was that Trump achieved this so-so growth despite passing a massive tax cut that has the government once again running $1 trillion deficits.

Moore, however, objected to this argument and complained that the federal government also ran $1 trillion deficits under Obama.

“During the great recession!” Rampell shot back. “Deficits always go up when the economy is doing badly, both because of stimulus and because, you know, people are out of work, tax revenues fall. They are more likely to claim unemployment insurance and things like that. Deficits are supposed to expand when the economy is doing badly. They are not supposed to expand when the economy is doing well!”

Watch the video below.