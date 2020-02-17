Ex-White House official trolls ‘unhinged’ Trump with veiled endorsement of Mike Bloomberg

Former White House aide-turned Trump critic Anthony Scaramucci took to Twitter this Monday and voiced his support for billionaire presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg, saying that the former mayor of New York has President Trump “unhinged.”

“Awwww it’s getting around. @realDonaldTrump is unhinged about @MikeBloomberg,” Scaramucci tweeted.

Scaramucci’s dig at Trump comes just a few days after he predicted that Bloomberg would “trounce” Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

“It’s Mighty Mike to you @realDonaldTrump” he wrote on Friday. “@MikeBloomberg will trounce Trump”

Scaramucci’s tweet was met with a mixed reaction from Twitter users:

You have made some predictions in the past that didn’t quite pan out. Why should we beleive you this time? I want to beleive you but……. — LucymaGoosie (@LucymaGoosie) February 17, 2020

Tell us more! I love Bloomberg because he’s the first to get under Trump’s skin. I’ll vote for him just to watch the show. Cannot wait. — Nina Ashton (@Nina_Ashton) February 17, 2020

unhinged, have you seen the things Bloomberg is saying. let the old people die, — SomeoneSaidIAmABot (@CULATER4NOW) February 17, 2020

He is the only candidate that can beat Trump. Cue the Russian trolls. — Herzog Gutreich (@Goodhart98) February 17, 2020

Bloomberg isn’t my top choice for President but I freaking love how he’s trolling Trump and can fight back! I also like the fact that he’s going after Trump and not every Dem candidate. 👍 — Rice Krispy Tweets (@kristirice47) February 17, 2020

That’s the best part about Bloomberg running. — rcarr (@rcarr57) February 17, 2020