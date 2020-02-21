FBI arrests husband of Katie Hill’s 2018 fundraiser for cyber attack on her Democratic primary rivals
Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-CA) is back in the news after the Federal Bureau of Investigation arrested the husband of one of her former top staffers.
“Federal agents have arrested Arthur Dam in connection with a hacking spree that disrupted the 2018 Democratic California primary that ultimately nominated Katie Hill, according to a new criminal complaint,” The Intercept reported Friday. “Dam, in the criminal complaint, is linked directly to the Hill campaign.”
Hill was successful in the primary and went on to win the general election. She served in Congress for 10 months before being driven from office in a revenge porn blackmail scandal.
“Dam’s wife is Kelsey O’Hara, Hill’s fundraiser during the campaign and her district director after she won office,” The Intercept reported. “In Hill’s FEC records, she lists a $500 in-kind contribution from Dam on March 25, 2018, for ‘Graphic design and website security consultation.'”
“During the campaign, the websites of Hill’s opponents, Democrats Bryan Caforio and Jess Phoenix, were both attacked, though Hill’s never was, raising suspicions at the time that Hill’s campaign was behind them,” the publication noted. “The FBI launched a probe that zeroed in on the Hill campaign in 2019, according to FBI correspondence reviewed by The Intercept.”
The attacks crippled the campaign of Caforio, who told Rolling Stone that he is the victim named in the complaint.
“The FBI’s complaint says there is probable cause to believe that Arthur Dam carried out the four separate cyberattacks on Caforio’s website that took down the site at crucial moments in the closely contested primary,” Rolling Stone reported. “The series of distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks crippled Caforio’s website for a combined 21 hours, according to the FBI complaint. One of the attacks happened right before a critical primary election debate; another took place just a week before the primary election vote. Caforio lost the primary to Hill by a few thousand votes.”
Arthur Dam, arrested by the FBI, listed a $500 in-kind contribution to Hill's campaign in March 2018 for "graphic design and website security consultation." pic.twitter.com/2KhK7xNDD4
— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) February 21, 2020
Ambassador McFaul calls for declassification of intel showing Russia's support for Donald Trump's reelection
America's former ambassador to Russia explained why information on Vladimir Putin meddling in the 2020 presidential election should be declassified before voters go to the polls -- and suggested that House Democrats should consider holding weekly hearings on the threat with acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell.

Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed on Friday by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."
Ambassador Michael McFaul was interviewed on Friday by Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's "Deadline: White House."
"It is an intelligence assessment that Putin seeks Trump's victory again," McFaul said. "To me, that's no great insight.
McFaul said, "let's start declassifying this stuff" before the 2020 election "so the American people know what's going on."
