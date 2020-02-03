FBI releases Mueller interview with Jared Kushner — but almost completely redacts it

On Monday, the FBI and Justice Department turned over yet another new tranche of documents from the interviews conducted by former special counsel Robert Mueller as part of the Russia investigation — including interviews conducted with President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Unfortunately, virtually no information is discernible from the new release, because the documents detailing Kushner’s interview are redacted virtually from top to bottom:

NEW: We receivedJared Kushner’s FBI 302 from the Mueller investigation. IT’S ALMOST ENTIRELY REDACTED#MuellerMemos pic.twitter.com/bjkdD9CBzD — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) February 3, 2020

The Mueller report detailed how Kushner, along with former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, met with Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergey Kislyak at Trump Tower after the 2016 election, to discuss establishing communication with Russia and revising security policy in Syria.

The new documents are the fifth in a series of releases as a result of BuzzFeed News’ Freedom of Information Act requests of the Justice Department.